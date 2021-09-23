New to Android should make sharing images easier

Reading items on the smartphone screen is a hand on the route at various times. Google’s tool is built into the Android overview. More than taking screenshots quickly, the feature helps make copying options accessible.

The function has been present in Pixel phones for almost 3 years. On other devices it was necessary to have access through the Google Assistant. The feature, however, is not always available. However, on Android 12 the option must be enabled from the factory.

More easily

Some very useful apps that use artificial intelligence are already present on Android 12. This is the case of Google Translator and Google Lens, for example. They are part of the Android Overview. The Beta 4 version adds automatic photo detection to the tools.

Whenever an image is in the app window, an icon is shown at the bottom of the screen. By tapping the icon, the media expands and the options present in Google Lens are displayed. It is possible to copy, share and save. Everything appears in the top corner. Furthermore, it is possible to perform quick shares between the user’s contacts.

As such, the feature is significantly more efficient than the other default option. Today, it is necessary to take a print, crop the image and then send it, for example. That is, although the change is not that big, it can significantly affect the user experience.

When does the update arrive?

It is not yet known whether the update will be available for all devices with Android 12. Some companies are free to use or not the additions that Google promotes. Samsung and Xiaomi are two companies that have this feature.

Thus, it is up to the manufacturers to adopt the improvement. However, the expectation is that, at least, recent devices are updated.

The revamped Android also has no scheduled release date. Everything indicates that the news will definitely come to the public soon. Who knows, in the next few months, in 2021.