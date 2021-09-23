New Toyota Hilux and Tacoma to be unified and debut in 2023

In addition to the newly renovated Land Cruiser and Tundra 2022, the TNGA-F platform will be adopted by the next generations of other major models in Toyota’s portfolio. According to the magazine’s report Motor Trend, the architecture will serve as the basis for the new lineages of the Hilux and Tacoma pickup trucks, as well as the SW4 and 4Runner SUVs. Modern and adaptable, it was designed specifically for vehicles built with body on chassis.

Adopting a single base for the entire global utility lineup will provide cost savings, development time and considerable gains in economies of scale for Toyota. The architecture meets the most modern technological standards of the company, in such a way that it is already born capable of housing electric motors and sharing the greatest possible number of components.



In practice, it paves the way for the release of hybrid and hybrid plug-in versions without the need for adaptations or major investments. In addition, it will allow the sharing of electronic architecture – that is, entertainment systems, safety devices and driving assistance equipment will be able to be shared among all vehicles on the platform.

The strategy will bring Hilux and Tacoma closer together for the first time in nearly 30 years. Until the mid-1990s, the two pickup trucks were very close both structurally and aesthetically. As of 2005, however, there was a distance and each one followed its own path – the first with a global reach and the second with a focus on North America. The same happened with SW4 and 4Runner, which were practically the same car until 2002.

The design should follow the line advanced by Tundra, that is, dynamic lines, strong features and bodywork with a very muscular appearance. Each model, however, will have its own identity and specific aesthetic adjustments to the taste of each region. The launch, both by Hilux and Tacoma, should take place between 2023 and 2024. The same goes for the respective SUV variants.