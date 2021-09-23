New WR-V? Honda announces new SUV with provocative teaser

During the virtual presentation of the New Honda BR-V, the Japanese brand stirred up the Indonesians and all those foreigners who attended the launch event. In one of the images, a provocative teaser appeared with a car hidden under a red cloak.

In the image, only the LED daytime running lights stand out, however, there are other things. One of them is the roof with longitudinal bars, which show it to be an SUV. Another detail is the height of the car, indicating that it is in fact a sport utility vehicle. But, the question remains: what will it be?

Having already introduced the BR-V, anticipated by the N7X concept, Honda previously unveiled the New HR-V. For a specific region like Indonesia, the brand could not reveal the next generation of the CR-V, which walks hidden in black and white cloths in Europe.

As it is a global product, the most suitable would be a broader event, not regional. So, going back to the Southeast Asian archipelago, the only option would be an entry-level compact SUV to match models like Daihatsu Rocky, Toyota Raize and Kia Sonet, for example.

What is known, of course, that in the entry range, Honda has the WR-V, but the crossover derived from the Fit of the previous generation, is already at the end of its career and what is said is that there will be a successor, known as ZR-V. Still, in India, this project failed with the Japanese decision to act in the higher segment.

For India, a low-cost equivalent of the previous or new generation HR-V would be nice, but what about Indonesia? As it seems to be a recent change of direction in the Indian market, it could be that this covered car is then the successor to the WR-V or even the crossover itself, but in its second generation, keeping the name as the BR-V did. Hopefully…