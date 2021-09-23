Neymar vents and defends Paquetá after yellow card for dribbling

Credit: Lucas Figueirdo/CBF

Neymar used social media to defend Lucas Paquetá, his Brazilian team-mate, after the midfielder received a yellow card after a dribbling attempt during Lyon’s 3-1 victory over Troyes in the French Championship round. The PSG striker recalled that he already went through the same situation last year.

“Very sad this episode, getting a yellow card because of a dribble… Reel is a resource, independent [sic] wherever you are or whatever minute you are. Last year happened to me! This year with Lucas Paquetá. I honestly don’t understand why!!! The famous ‘Play Bonito’ is ending… Enjoy it while you have time or fight your way back [sic], vented the shirt 10 of the national team and PSG.

Neymar talked about the case that happened to Paquetá today, that he got yellow for simply trying to dribble on the marker, something that happened to Neymar in 2020 as well. unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/gfQTuvNBba — neymar jr deprê (@neymarjrdepre) September 23, 2021

The controversy is due to Lucas Paquetá’s attempt at a scooter in the match-ups against Troyes. With the score already at 3-1, the Lyon shirt 10 tried to get rid of what was scored in style to get into the penalty area, but was pushed. The Brazilian even left the bid behind, but received a tough opponent, who pressured the referee of the game and ended up managing to make the midfielder receive the yellow card.

Unbelievable what happened to Lucas Paquetá today, he simply tried to give the opposing player a scooter, and then got the yellow card! 🤷🏽‍♂️ They’re ending the magic of football! 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jUhoauvdO8 — VultureTTᶜʳᶠ (@UrubuTT_) September 22, 2021

Controversy aside, Lucas Paquetá is still in a big phase at Lyon and joined the fight for the top scorer in the championship by closing the score against Troyes. The former Flamengo player reached four goals in the competition, equaling Mbappé and five other players with the same brand.

Read too:

Caboclo’s departure from CBF may boost the exchange of Tite by Renato Gaúcho

President of Flamengo opens the game on Daniel Alves and heats up rumors

FIFA 22: see the best Brazilian players in the game; Neymar leads

Narrator points out possible difficulty for Tite’s successor in the Selection

Flamengo’s Libertadores rival coach seeks chance in Brazil

Tite makes a short-list of players from Serie A and four from Flamengo; see names

CBF employee who accuses Caboclo of harassment vents about the case: “A pain that never ends”

David Luiz turned down Real Madrid, Benfica and 5 other teams in Europe before closing with Flamengo

Follow Fans on Facebook to follow the best news from football, games and other sports