No agreement, special commission analyzing administrative reform postpones voting | Policy

Without an agreement, the special committee of the Chamber of Deputies that discusses the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the administrative reform postponed this Wednesday (22) the vote on the opinion of rapporteur Arthur Maia (DEM-BA), in favor of the matter.

The rapporteur presented a new version of the text on Wednesday, seeking a majority to approve the matter in the committee, but last-minute changes to the proposal led deputies to obstruct the vote.

Parliamentarians opposed to the text also asked for more time to analyze the submitted opinion. The latest version, with redaction corrections, was presented after 9 pm. (Read more below)

The president of the collegiate, Fernando Monteiro (PP-PE), then decided to suspend the meeting for half an hour to seek an agreement to vote on the text. He suggested voting on the base text of the PEC still on Wednesday, with the analysis of the highlights – suggestions for changing the text – on Thursday.

However, the suspension of the work exceeded 1 hour, which, according to the regulations, overthrew the work of the commission, which was closed without voting on the text. The opposition celebrated the postponement.

Annoyed, Maia and Monteiro left the commission threatening to take up points of the text that had already been removed from the proposal and said they would no longer make an agreement with opposition deputies.

The two did not agree with the closure, even provided for in the bylaws, because, according to them, there was an agreement to continue the meeting.

Maia even called the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), guarantor of the reform, to communicate the postponement. A new meeting was scheduled for this Thursday, at 9 am.

Benefits to public safety and workload reduction

The rapporteur of the PEC presented, this Wednesday (22), a new opinion to the special committee. Among the changes in relation to the text presented last week, the rapporteur included benefits to public security workers that nullify a good part of the restrictive rules imposed by the Social Security reform.

Furthermore, the text expanded the possibilities for spouses or partners to receive pension for death if the professional dies on the job.

In the final version, the opinion once again allowed the public administration to reduce the working hours and salaries of civil servants by up to 25%. By the text approved by the commission, the measure would reach current servers and exclusive careers of the State.

However, the text restricts the measure to situations of fiscal crisis in states, municipalities or the Union.

Temporary contracts and exclusive State careers

As for the possibility of the public administration hiring civil servants for a fixed period, the new opinion reduced the maximum duration of contracts from 10 to 6 years.

According to the opinion, exclusive State careers – in which temporary hiring is prohibited – will be those linked to the maintenance of the tax and financial order, regulation, inspection, government management, budgeting, State intelligence, control, public advocacy, public defenders, as well as the institutional role of the Public Ministry and the Legislative and Judiciary Powers.

The Brazilian foreign service was included in the list and, as another nod to public security professionals, the categories of municipal guards, traffic agents and socio-educational agents.

As well as the previous ones, the final opinion foresees the end of the benefits called “hangings” for employees of the direct and indirect public administration, occupants of elective positions, members of the Audit Courts, the Public Ministry and the Public Defender’s Office.

For these categories, the opinion prevents the granting of:

Holidays longer than 30 days per year;

Automatic progression and additionals by time of service;

Retroactive increases or indemnities;

Compulsory retirement as a form of punishment.

During the discussions, part of the parliamentarians who support the reform asked that the end of the benefits also affect judges and prosecutors of the Public Ministry. By the approved text, only the servers of the Judiciary and the MP are affected, but the wording can still change during the vote in the plenary of the Chamber.

The original text of the administrative reform already established that, when the civil servant has an unsatisfactory performance, a collegiate body is responsible for the administrative process that can determine his dismissal. In the final opinion, colleagues who participated in the assessment of the employee’s performance are prevented from acting in the collegiate body.

According to the new text, two consecutive unsatisfactory evaluations or three interspersed will be enough to open the administrative process. In the previous version, three consecutive or five interspersed assessments were required.

In the opinion, the rapporteur stresses that all servers, “without any exception”, will be submitted to performance evaluations. However, he admits that it would be “unimaginable” to ensure the rights to the adversary and full defense in all evaluations – so that these rights would only be exercised in case of opening of proceedings.

According to the report, for the new system to work, the cases in which performance is considered unsatisfactory must be “exceptional and largely minority”.

The text also establishes that leaves and leaves of more than 30 days will not be considered for remuneration in commission positions and functions of trust.

The opposition obstructed the vote on the text from the beginning of the work. Deputies presented a series of questions regarding the proposal and extended the meeting.

The vote on a request that asked for the removal of the matter’s agenda was rejected by 22 to 19. The difference of only three votes encouraged the opposition, which asked to cancel the vote.

Officials awaiting the outcome of the vote outside the committee also pressed for the meeting to end and the vote to be postponed.

A new vote complementation, with wording adjustments, was filed after 9 pm, which provoked new protests from deputies against the matter.

The rapporteur changed, for example, the article that opened the possibility of including members of the Judiciary and the Public Ministry in the administrative reform.

Maia also included a provision to an article that deals with public servants invested in an exclusive position of state and defines them as those who carry out finalistic activities.

The rapporteur included a paragraph that excludes from this list complementary and ancillary activities, which, in the opposition’s assessment, will allow the outsourcing of “middle activities” and the precariousness of technical employment contracts.