Nubank releases a limit increase on the card with money from the account

This Thursday (23), Nubank announced that the option to add credit to the card, using the money in the bank account, is now available to more customers. The function, launched in February this year, allows more customers to improve their credit history, says the bank.

In practice, customers can release an increased usage limit based on the amount credited to their account. In the example given by the company, in a statement, for a user to have a R$200 limit, it is necessary to deposit the same amount in the account. This way, if a purchase of R$150 is made, R$50 will remain in the credit.

The values, explains the company, remain separate, and at the end of the month “the customer pays the card bill normally”. Today’s announcement says that the option to add credit limit “is free for some people who already have a pre-approved amount”.

How to apply for credit increase

According to Nubank, the customer can still redeem the amount of the previously “deposited” limit, including what has already been used. However, to do this, you must pay the open invoice.

Either to request a limit increase or to redeem some amount, you need to access the credit card shortcut in the app, then the “Adjust limit” tab and choose the desired option — “Add limit” or “Redeem added limit”, respectively .

Credit increase is based on the amount deposited in the account.

The bank emphasizes that the option brings advantages such as more control over the credit limit (without prior analysis); the freedom to redeem value back; more limits in the future, as the bank gets to know the customer better to “offer more limits” and the payment of purchases in installments.