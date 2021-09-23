Onix and Onix Plus have doubled production after 5 months of downtime

General Motors announced that it will double the production volume at the São Caetano do Sul (SP) and Gravataí (RS) plants with the resumption of the second shift at these units, scheduled for September 27 and October 4, respectively.

The adoption of the extra shift is intended to meet the high demand for Chevrolet Onix, Onix Plus and Tracker, informs the automaker. It is worth noting that Onix and Onix Plus were interrupted for five months in Rio Grande do Sul, where they are manufactured, due to the shortage of semiconductors.

With the extra shift at these two factories, all GM structures will now operate in two shifts. São José dos Campos (SP), where S10 is made, has been working in this way since May.

“We are preparing for this moment and will do everything in our power to meet the demand of Chevrolet customers while maintaining our focus on business sustainability in the region,” said Santiago Chamorro, President of GM South America.

GM recently announced an investment of R$ 10 billion for the development of new products, such as the next generation of Montana, which arrives in 2022, and the modernization of the company’s factories in the State of São Paulo.

