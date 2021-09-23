Overtake moves to change strategies and actions soar, but turnaround success is to be seen

Ipiranga Post (Photo: Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Last Wednesday night (22), Ultrapar (UGPA3) announced a succession plan for some important positions within the holding company – including Ipiranga – which encouraged market analysts by indicating that the company is seeking to move after a long period of performance below its peers. With that, the shares, which still fall around 30% in the year (compared to a 4.5% drop in the Ibovespa), advanced 9.51%, at R$ 16.00, at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time) of this session.

The current chairman of the board, Pedro Wongtschowski, whose term ends in April 2023, will be succeeded by someone known to the company, Marcos Lutz.

Lutz serves as Ultrapar’s director, and between January 2022 and April 2023, before succeeding as Chairman of the Board, he will act as CEO of Ultrapar, aiming to deepen his knowledge of the group’s current businesses. The executive started his career at Ultrapar in 1994 and stayed at the company until 2003, having reached the presidency of Ultracargo. Between 2009 and 2020, Lutz was CEO of Cosan, a holding that includes in its umbrella leading companies in the sugar and ethanol, fuel, energy and logistics sectors.

“His return to Ultra last year was celebrated by the market and by the company, a fact that should be repeated with his new attributions in the company”, points out the Levante Ideias de Investimentos analysis team.

Analysts at the research house point out that the news is positive for the company, which had been underperforming its competitors in recent results, which ended up penalizing the company’s shares.

“Now, the expectation is that the experienced executive will be able to take the company to a prominent position in the competitive oil and gas sector, recovering the ground lost since the change in Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy in 2017”, they assess.

In addition, the succession to the presidency of Ipiranga was also defined. Marcelo Araújo, current CEO, was elected to the holding’s executive board, while Leandro Linden was chosen to take his place. The former president was in the position for three years, and has deep knowledge in the oil and gas sector. Araújo will now be responsible for the areas of Sustainability, IR, Compliance, Risks, Audit, among others.

The new elected (Linden) joined the company five years ago to structure a Joint Venture (mixed control company) formed between Ipiranga and Chevron, Iconic. During his tenure, Iconic quintupled its operating result. The executive has a long experience in the fuel sector, both in Brazil and in the US, having worked for companies such as Exxon Mobil, Cosan and Raízen.

Analysts at BBI see these changes as positive, as the market sees Ultrapar in need of some strategic changes, which began with the company reshaping its portfolio with the sale of Extrafarma and Oxiteno (under Curado’s mandate).

“The main challenge will be to improve the profitability of Ipiranga, which has been far behind its peers”, they point out, noting that Lutz is a strong name to lead this task, “with a powerful track record”.

Credit Suisse also assesses that the market will welcome the changes as it is a catalyst for the recovery of the company’s operations, mainly in Ipiranga.

In Credit’s assessment, Lutz will have a lot to contribute as CEO of Ultrapar, being closer to day-to-day operations

than as a board member, which analysts at the Swiss bank see will be critical in the current context of transformation.

Linden, on the other hand, has a strong profile to take on the challenges of reversing Ipiranga’s operations to improve margins,

regain market share and ultimately extract more value from the existing asset base.

BBI, however, points out that the success of this turnaround is yet to be seen.

“Despite the positive changes, we maintain our neutral recommendation as the margin outlook for Ipiranga at this stage remains highly uncertain in our view. We see UGPA3 currently pricing around

of R$70 per cubic meter for Ipiranga’s sustainable margins (versus R$53/m³ in the second quarter of 2021). Any indication that margins should stabilize above that level could boost stock prices,” they point out. Analysts have a target price of R$21 per share (or a potential upside of 43% compared to Wednesday’s close), assuming an actual margin of R$85/m³ ahead.

Credit Suisse also has a neutral recommendation for the share, with a target price of R$24 (although with a significant upside potential of 64%).

For BBI, a possible positive trigger for the action could be the company’s withdrawal from the acquisition of the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (REFAP), from Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4).

“Although there may be some avenues for value creation in the acquisition, the political and risk scenario in Brazil has changed drastically this year and, therefore, the risk and return profile of the asset has deteriorated”, assess the analysts.

In a report from the end of August, analysts highlighted that unless this government comes up with a solution

sustainable for fuel prices in Brazil – such as the creation of a stabilization fund from which refineries are duly paid even in periods of uncertainty – the acquisition of REFAP would bring considerable volatility

to the company’s shares in 2022.

“By giving up on the acquisition, Ultrapar could focus its efforts on improving Ipiranga’s margins, leaving aside fossil fuels and rewarding shareholders with dividends,” they point out.

According to data from Refinitiv, analysts are divided with the action: of 14 houses that cover the paper, 7 recommend purchase, while 7 recommend maintenance, with an average target price of R$ 22.69, or a 55% increase in regarding the closing of the eve.

