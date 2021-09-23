Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG has worst audience in a Libertadores semifinal – 09/23/2021

The game between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG last Tuesday (21) registered the worst audience in the history of a Libertadores semifinal broadcast in Brazil. According to data from the National Television Panel (PNT), SBT had 12 audience points and 20% participation, well below what the competition has historically had when it reaches this stage.

Despite the negative record, the channel managed to take second place in most of the match, overtaking Record’s A Fazenda, which was already a reason for internal celebration.

At the same time as the duel, Silvio Santos’ station lost only to Globo, which aired the telenovela Império and The Masked Singer Brasil and recorded an average of 23 audience points and 39% of participation.

In São Paulo, the registered audience of the game was 15 points and 24% of participation, while in Rio de Janeiro it was 9 points and 15% of participation. In both cases, Globo was also ahead in the two main squares, with 23 and 27 points, respectively.

In the 2020 competition, when SBT exhibited River Plate 0 x 3 Palmeiras, the audience was 16 points and 25% of participation in São Paulo and 9 points and 15% of participation in Rio de Janeiro. In the return game, the average reached 19 points in the city of São Paulo, giving the lead in some moments to SBT.

The PNT manages to register what it calls the national territory average when the match is broadcast by all 15 squares measured by Ibope.

Libertadores loses audience with change from Globo to SBT

For comparison purposes, the last time Globo broadcast a Libertadores semifinal, with Flamengo and Grêmio, in 2019, the station managed to reach 35 points also using the PNT as a reference. In São Paulo alone, this confrontation reached 30 points, while in Rio de Janeiro the average was 47.

In the history of the competition while it was broadcast on Globo, the worst audience recorded in São Paulo so far at this same stage had been in 2017, when the game between Barcelona (EQU) and Grêmio averaged 21 points. For Rio de Janeiro, the negative record was registered in 2018, when the match between Palmeiras and Boca Juniors had 24 points.