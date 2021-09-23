Pandemic CPI receives Danilo Trento, alleged director of Need Medicines

On Thursday (23), the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of the Pandemic hears Danilo Trento, a partner at Primarcial Holding e Participações and appointed by the CPI as the alleged director of Need Medicines.

The purpose of his testimony is to clarify his relationship with Francisco Maximiano, owner of Need Medicines, the company that intermediated the purchase of the vaccine against Covid-19 Covaxin, along with the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech and the Ministry of Health.

Documents sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the CPI revealed that the value negotiated – US$ 15 per dose by Precise for the purchase of Covaxin – was 1,000% higher than estimated by the pharmaceutical in August 2020.

After the survey of irregularities by the Commission, the contract was terminated by the Ministry of Health on the 27th of the same month.

Both Primarcial and Primares Holding e Participações, which has Maximiano as a partner, have the same address.

According to Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), vice president of the Commission, information was received that “Danilo and Maximiano traveled together to India for negotiations on the tests of covid and the Covaxin vaccine.”

Some senators believe Trento has a relationship with Marcos Tolentino, the alleged owner of FIB Bank. The institution, which is not a bank despite its name, was the one who offered guarantees in the contract for the purchase of the Indian vaccine.

According to CPI investigations, FIB Bank would not be able to pay the amount of guarantee offered.

On Wednesday (22), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso granted Trento the right to remain silent so as not to incriminate himself and to refuse to sign any term as a witness.

Trento will still be able to attend the deposition with a lawyer.

(With information from the Senate Agency)*