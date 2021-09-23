Pandemic effect: low consumption drops service prices even with rising inflation; see items that fell the most | Economy

In all, ten services registered deflation in the accumulated between January and August of this year (see chart below), point to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), responsible for calculating the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the official inflation indicator in Brazil.

It is worth noting that the IPCA accumulated in the year until August was 5.67%, the highest rate for the first eight months of the year since 2015, when it was 7.06%.

The service sector is the one with the greatest weight in the Brazilian economy. He was the hardest hit by the pandemic and, therefore, is the one with the slowest and most uneven recovery. Until July, of the five major activities that make up the sector, only services provided to families had not recovered the losses caused by the health crisis, operating 23.2% below the level of February 2020. The ten services that are part of this activity are show negative rates in the IPCA in 2021.

The most significant deflation among services was that of airline tickets, whose average prices accumulated a drop of 33.81% in the year, followed by transport by applications, with a decline of 14.33%.

According to the coordinator of the Consumer Price Index at FGV-Ibre, André Braz, “the pandemic helps to understand why these services had a drop in prices over the year.”

“In view of the measures to restrict the movement of people to contain the coronavirus, the consumption of some of these services plummeted. In the case of airline tickets, the sector has only just started to recover, with the movement of people starting to become more normal. With the transport by application, there was a decrease in the flow of people demanding them”, he pointed out.

Braz pondered that, although these two services have registered deflation in the year, both have positive rates in the 12-month period – airline tickets increased by 30.15% and transport per application by 6.06%. This means that the average prices of the two services are more expensive when compared to August last year, but lower than in December.

The same demand effect resulting from the pandemic was pointed out by the FGV specialist as a possible explanation for the deflation in interstate bus services, voluntary vehicle insurance, higher education, youth and adult education, school transport and tourist packages.

“There were even cases of bus companies that broke down because people stopped riding the bus. In the insurance industry, no one needed to insure the vehicle as they were not going to drive with it. Same thing with package tour, as no one could travel. In the case of higher education, the universities gave discounts due to the change from classroom to distance learning classes”, he highlighted.

Deflation beyond services

Of the 377 products and services that make up the IPCA, 59 registered negative rates between January and August. Of these, the vast majority (35) are food, 14 are non-food products and 10 are services.

According to the price analyst of the IBGE’s National Consumer Price Index System, André Almeida, it is not possible to point out, in general, what caused the deflation of these items in the consumption basket investigated for the calculation of the indicator.

“Each of these items [em deflação] there are different factors that influence this price drop”, he explained.

Regarding food, Almeida pointed out that, for those in natura, there are climate influences that affect production, as well as the seasonality of each product’s harvest.

“In the case of airline tickets, the context of the pandemic can influence the formation of prices, just as fuel can also have an influence”, said the researcher.

Almeida also emphasized the importance of observing, in addition to the indicator accumulated in the year, also the indicator accumulated in 12 months in order to better assess the influences on the price variation of a given product.

“In the case of potatoes, for example, the offer on the market was higher at the beginning of the year, which caused prices to drop [-27,94% no acumulado do ano]. Already in the last 12 months, she is discharged [9,90%], because the harvest had been smaller last year,” he explained.

The same happens with rice, which accumulates a drop of 10.11% in the year, but registers an increase of 32.68% in 12 months.

Inflation target and outlook

The government’s central target for inflation in 2021 is 3.75%, and the tolerance range varies from 2.25% to 5.25%. To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or reduces the economy’s basic interest rate (Selic).

Financial market estimates are already far from the BC’s targets: in the latest Focus survey, which brings together analysts’ projections, expected inflation for this year had already reached 8.35%.