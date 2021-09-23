Papa explains why gender ideology is dangerous

Francisco warns against ideas separated from people’s concrete lives

Pope Francis reiterated his concerns about gender ideology during a meeting with Jesuits held during his trip to Slovakia on 12 September. He said abstract ideologies have “a devilish charm” that must be “unmasked at their root,” according to an article in the Jesuit magazine La Civiltà Cattolica, which published a full version of the conversation on Sept. 21.

On the occasion of his visit to Slovakia, Pope Francis engaged in one of his favorite exercises: a casual conversation with members of the Society of Jesus, the Pope’s own spiritual family.

In a question and answer session with about 50 Jesuits, the Pope spoke about migration, the recent Motu Proprio Traditional Custodesand gender ideology – a way of thinking that views sexual identity primarily as a social construct, independent of biological realities.

When asked about this ideology, the Pope replied: “The ‘gender’ ideology you speak of is dangerous, yes. As I understand it, it is dangerous because it is abstract in relation to a person’s concrete life, as if a person could abstractly decide at will whether he is a man or a woman and when.”

For the head of the Catholic Church, “abstraction is always a problem”. He added: “ideology always has a devilish charm” because “it is not incarnate”.

“We need to unmask (ideologies) at their roots,” he insisted.

The Pope has spoken on other occasions about the need to remain grounded in concrete life.

For example, in a catechesis on prayer he said: “It is dangerous for man to cultivate such an abstract interest as to lose touch with reality. Work helps us to keep in touch with reality… The prayer that takes us away from the reality of living becomes spiritualism, or even worse, ritualism”

Different from the homosexual issue

However, in his conversation with the Jesuits, the Pope insisted on separating the abstract ideology from the issue of homosexuality. “This has nothing to do with the homosexual issue,” he said, explaining that if there is a homosexual couple, “we can do pastoral work with them, move forward in our encounter with Christ.”

He emphasized: “when I talk about ideology, I am talking about the idea, the abstraction through which everything is possible, not the concrete lives of people and their real situation”.

Ideological colonization

This is not the first time that Pope Francis has spoken out on gender ideology since his arrival at Peter’s chair in 2013.

In 2016, for example, on the plane returning from his trip to Baku, Azerbaijan, he strongly criticized the “indoctrination of gender theory”, especially through the “ideological colonization” present in textbooks.