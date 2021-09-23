Parliamentarians want to include Judiciary elite in administrative reform; Chamber resumes discussion today

BRASILIA – The special committee of the Chamber of Deputies that analyzes the proposal for administrative reform resumes debates and voting on the basic text this Thursday. The session that debated the topic on Wednesday ended at 11:19 pm without the vote being collected by the deputies.

Parliamentarians on the commission want to include the Judiciary elite in the new rules, as the government’s original text left these categories out of the reform. In an interview with Rádio Jovem Pam, the reporter said that there are at least ten lobbies from ten categories of servers that want to be out of the rules.

To facilitate the approval of the reform, the rapporteur, Deputy Arthur Maia (DEM-BA), made several concessions in relation to the text sent by the government. In addition to maintaining stability for all civil servants, not only in the typical careers of the State, he conditioned the reduction of work hours and wages for the category to situations of fiscal crisis.

Maia also maintained the expectation of rights and assured the current servers of privileges, such as automatic promotion for length of service, premium leave and vacations over 30 days. The rules will change only for new ones.

lifetime pension

In addition, he gave in to pressure from security professionals and included in the text an excerpt that changes the pension rule, making the benefit for life and full in the event of death in the exercise of function for all federal police officers.

The measure increases the Union’s expenses. With the Social Security reform, in effect since November 2019, the pension is calculated proportionally.

Maia also included in the text another excerpt that serves federal police officers and reinforced the right to full retirement and even readjustment of assets for those who joined the career until November 2019. The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) had taken a stand against these two benefits .

One of the main changes introduced by the reform is the shutdown of the server due to poor performance. The proposal makes periodic evaluation mandatory for all servers, current and new.

In addition, it allows for temporary hiring in public service for a period of up to six years and agreements with the private sector to provide services, with sharing of physical structure and human resources, with or without consideration.