Partner of a luxury boat company in SP, suspected of tax evasion, was identified by Forbes as a promising young woman in 2016 | São Paulo

Roberta Ramalho, The 27-year-old partner at the luxury boat company that is being investigated by a task force on suspicion of tax evasion in the state of São Paulo, has already appeared in the list of the 30 most promising young people in Brazil, according to the 2016 edition of Forbes magazine .

This Wednesday (22) there was Operation Cavalo Marinho to fulfill search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to the businesswoman, partner and CEO of Falcon Falcon Estaleiros do Brasil, the corporate name of the Intermarine brand, headquartered in Osasco, Greater São Paulo.

Other home addresses of the company’s CEO and more people were also inspected. In all, 19 warrants were fulfilled in São Paulo, Barueri, Osasco, Itupeva, Jundiaí and Mairiporã and were issued by the Court in Osasco.

Intermarine is the leader in the Brazilian luxury vessel market. It has six factories in São Paulo and an assembly unit in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, according to an April 2021 report by Valor Econômico.

It is the first action of the Interinstitutional Asset Recovery Committee (Cira), which brings together the Public Ministry (MP) of São Paulo, the State Treasury and the State Attorney General. The operation investigates three crimes: tax evasion, criminal organization and money laundering.

In a statement, the defense of Falcon Estaleiros do Brasil said that “the company has not been notified and still does not have detailed information on the process that led to the operation. The company is most interested in clarifying all points and will spare no effort to collaborate with the authorities as necessary”. The statement also says that “soon, [a empresa] it will prove, before the courts, the honesty of Falcon’s and its partners’ performance”.

2 of 4 Money seized at the businesswoman’s stud — Photo: Disclosure Money seized at the businesswoman’s stud — Photo: Disclosure

According to the Forbes publication at the time, Roberta had assumed the presidency of the leading shipyard in luxury boats in Brazil: Intermarine, which is one of Falcon’s arms, and was created over 43 years ago. Falcon is the name of the company and Intermarine is the brand for the vessel line. The company is known for the brand.

Graduated in economics from the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) of Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, she has been running Intermarine since 2013. The shipyard had been purchased by her father, businessman Gilberto Ramalho, in 1984. He died in 2009.

“As soon as I graduated, I spent a year learning in all areas of Intermarine. I grew up inside it and was preparing for it,” said Roberta in 2016, according to Forbes.

Before, the shipyard belonged to the Fontoura family, the creator of the ‘Fonoura biotonic’, a food supplement. It started in 1973. But with the Ramalho family it became the leader in the luxury boat market in Brazil.

3 of 4 Operation task force against tax evasion in SP — Photo: Publicity / Finance Department Operation task force against tax evasion in SP — Photo: Disclosure/Finance Secretariat

According to Valor Econômico, the company’s boats have the latest technology and measure from 14 to 29 meters in length. The entry model costs BRL 4.8 million, but the average value of the vessels is BRL 8.5 million. Sports and classic boats are also produced to order. TV Globo found that a boat was also sold by BRL 50 million.

“I was born and raised here. Intermarine is practically my older brother,” said Roberta in previous interviews with the newspaper.

Also according to Valor Econômico, the company’s sales increased 50% in 2020, when the Covid pandemic prevented the high-income public from taking planes for tourism. For this reason, the option of sailing on the boat itself gained momentum.

Police officers scale building and break down door to comply with search and seizure warrants in operation against tax fraud

Police officers had to ‘scale up’ a building in Jardins, an upscale area of ​​São Paulo, this Wednesday (22), to enter Roberta’s apartment. She would have refused to open the door for investigators. Video recorded by police officers show the moment they use a ladder to climb up and reach a balcony.

According to the researchers, the company, one of the largest shipyards in Latin America, owes about BRL 50 million of ICMS in the State of São Paulo and others BRL 490 million in federal taxes, as analyzed by the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury.

4 of 4 Money seized during operation — Photo: Disclosure/MP Money seized during operation — Photo: Disclosure/MP

Investigators discovered that, to escape the tax authorities, the company set up a sophisticated system of asset shielding and a network of ghost companies, opened in the name of ‘oranges’.

Felipe Notarbartolo di Villarosa do Amaral, the businesswoman’s boyfriend, is appointed by the investigation as the main orange in the scheme. The investigated was also not located by the report for comment on the matter.

The purpose of the operation is to collect documents and information that help prove fraud. Investigators also want to understand why the company issued underbilled invoices and whether customers benefited from it.