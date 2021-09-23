Paulo Vieira breaks protocol and gives a sermon at Globo after controversy with Marina Miranda

Paulo Vieira was very dissatisfied with the posture of the JN during the tribute to Marina Miranda, victim of complications caused by Alzheimer’s. The 90-year-old actress was one of the pillars of humor in the country and responsible for iconic scenes on TV, in soap operas or comedy programs.

In the TV news report on Globo, right after a scene by Marina Miranda as Dona Charanga in the humorous A Escolinha do Professor Raimundo, another sequence, this time by the artist in Dancin’ Days, opposite Gloria Pires, was shown.

the reporter Helter Duarte narrated: “In soap operas, if the role was small, she stole the show”. The comment was not well rated by the comedian from Globo, who was quoted for the command of a culinary reality show on GNT:

“It’s a very silly way of saying that Marina Miranda has suffered from the racism of our television all her life. Rest, queen”.

Paulo Vieira’s outburst caused discussion on the web. “Boy, by coincidence yesterday I saw a scene from Professor Raimundo’s School with her, the racist text they gave her broke my heart. Paulo, you’ll never go cold if you continue to be so right”, commented a netizen.

“I was talking to my partner yesterday about Marina Miranda and how much she was despised on TV, and if she were white, she would certainly have been a protagonist in several productions. wonderful actress”, praised one more.

“I thought exactly the same thing when I heard this… And the images also showed, because the roles were mostly of maid in soap operas. As she said well: took a deep breath…. Looked up… Certainly racism was very present”, considered a third.

“Now that she’s dead, a lot of artists and producers are talking about her talent. Because black women are only recognized by certain people like that. When they’re good babysitters for their kids or when they’re dead with their unrecognized talent attached”, criticized another.

Check out:

“if the role was small, it stole the show” is a very silly way of saying that Marina Miranda suffered the racism of our television all her life rest queen — PAULO (@PauloVieiraReal) September 22, 2021