Pedrinho and Maycon win Ukrainian Super Cup title with Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Dynamo Kiev 3-0 on Wednesday in the Ukrainian Super Cup final. Former Corinthians fans Pedrinho and Maycon were part of the cast that won the ninth title of the tournament in the club’s history.

The duo of midfielders from Terrão started the match along with Brazilians Dodo, Marlon, Marlos, Ismaily and Alan Patrick. The last one even scored one of the goals of the confrontation.

This was Pedrinho’s first title in European football – see the commemoration of the player belowa. The 38 shirt arrived at Shakthar in June this year, sold by Benfica for 18 million euros (about R$110 million). In his first season in Europe for the Portuguese team, under the command of coach Jorge Jesus, the young midfielder was little used. He took to the field in 33 games, starting only 11 of them, and scored a goal.

Dentinho, another player trained in the Corinthians youth categories and who is part of Shakhtar Donetsk’s squad, was not included in the match. Injured, has not played since the 25th of August.

See Pedrinho’s commemoration on social media

Play/ Instagram

Reproduction /Instagram

