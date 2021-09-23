Players hanging from São Paulo for the match against América-MG, for the Brazilian Championship

Tricolor has six players hanging for the duel against América-MG besides coach Henán Crespo

This Wednesday (22), the São Paulo faces América-MG, for the twenty-second round of the Brazilian Championship, at Morumbi. And for the duel, the team and coach Hernán Crespo have to stay connected with the yellow cards.

The Tricolor Paulista has six players hanging for the match against América-MG in addition to the Argentine coach. Some of the athletes are very important in the scheme and in the starting lineup: Luan, Luciano, Galeano, Nestor, Sara, Rigoni.

If any of these players or coach Crespo get a yellow card, they are suspended for the duel against the leader of the competition, Atlético-MG, who this Tuesday is playing against Palmeiras, in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores.

To try for the second consecutive victory in the Brasileirão, São Paulo must be chosen as follows: Tiago Volpi, Galeano, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Luan, Liziero, Nestor and Gabriel Sara; Rigoni and Luciano.

Tricolor has 25 points and is in twelfth place on the Brazilian Championship standings table. The team commanded by Crespo got relief by moving away from the relegation zone.