Players start creating first moves with grenade drop

THE creativity of the players of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is a thousand and the first moves with grenade drops already started to be created. In the beginning, most of the comments in this part of the update referred to support work. In practice, bait, ie deceiving opponents, has been one of the main functions of the new grenade drop command.

During one of your live broadcasts, art, gives FURY, showed that fake flash has gained a new level. The move has existed since the CS 1.6 and became popular with Heaton, who pretended to blind opponents with other grenades and found them on their backs for an easy kill. Now this same move is made with the flash itself, but without blinding anyone. The player just drops and doesn’t pop the grenade.

See art doing it live and laughing:

The Brazilian made a bait alone. However, it is also possible to do a collective bait and leave the enemy team without understanding anything. That’s what happened in the confrontation between Sinners and Apeks, fur Elisa Invitational Fall 2021. In one of the rounds, at Mirage, Apeks had the idea of ​​dropping multiple smokes and flashbangs for just one player in the cave, while the entire team went to B. Alone, the player threw several grenades over the wall and hinted at which was a quick rush at A, but in fact the whole team was at B.

See the moment:

showtime it was another Brazilian who spoke about the update. Unlike arT, this one didn’t like the update very much… According to him, Imperial did its first training in the new patch and the enemies had 5 HE’s to play on the banana at all times. He even stated that it was about 300 damage per round that his team suffered.

The move proved to be smart on the part of the opponents, since the banana is the ideal place to play HE, as it is very closed and tapered. Also, the grenades also work much better there than they do on bombsite A.

We just finished training the first map with the new att. And this grenade drop bagi is boring. Return the root CS. — Gustavo Gonçalves (@gushoowtime) September 22, 2021

The grenade drop update launched on CS:GO last Tuesday night (21). As long as the servers were offline, it takes less than 24 hours to update. Still, the first plays have already started to be created. What can we expect in one, two, three or more months? Not to mention that we haven’t seen Tier 1 matches yet.