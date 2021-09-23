Pokémon Unite for mobile can be downloaded for free from app stores

This Wednesday (22), Pokémon Unite receives a new update. The changes will be big and promise to give the game a bigger buzz. Now it will be possible to download the mobile version for Android and iOS (iPhone). Other than that, more Pokémon were added and new abilities and skins added.

Pokemon Unite for mobile

Finally, the mobile version of Pokémon Unite was released, which can be played on cell phones. Both on iPhones (iOS) and Android devices the game will be able to run smoothly.

The download is free from the Google Play Store and the App Store. The mobile version has the same features as the Nintendo Switch game. In fact, it is possible to cross-play between different platforms.

If you want, the player can use the same Switch account to enter the mobile version. Simply login to your Nintendo Account or Trainer Club Account. That way, all in-game achievements will remain on any device.

News

Updates don’t stop there. Now, Pokémon Unite has two new monsters available: Sylveon and Mamoswine. The first should be a good ranged attacker, while the second tends to do well as a defender.

Also, with the new battle pass, the custom skins theme will be the universe. That way, Lucario and Gengar will have astronaut clothes. The price of the passes must remain: 490 gems for the common and 985 for the Premium pass. The most expensive has 90 levels of unlockable rewards.

It will also be possible to get new skins in the game’s shop. They will be offered to Garchomp, Charizard, Pikachu, Slowbro and Snorlax. Players will also be able to join squads to join groups in matches.

balancing

In the balancing part of Pokémon Unite, some will be strengthened while others weakened. The game’s developer has not yet explained for sure how many and which are all the Pokemons on the list.

However, the following Pokemon will have their abilities affected:

Absol, Zeraora, Charizard, Venusaur, Cinderace, Talonflame, Garchomp, Greninja, Wigglytuff, Cramorant, Lucario, Alolan Ninetales, Eldegoss, Gardevoir, Snorlax, Gengar, Mr. Mime, Crustle, Slowbro, Machamp, and Blastoise.