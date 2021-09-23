Police and FBI Resume Searches for Influencer’s Fiance Found Dead in US | World

The police and the FBI resumed, this Wednesday (22), the searches for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old influencer who turned up dead in a park in the state of Wyoming, in the United States.

Laundrie is considered a “person of interest” by agents. He is being wanted in a swamp region in the state of Florida.

1 of 2 Influencer Gabby Petito, whose body was found in the United States in a park in Wyoming — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Influencer Gabby Petito, whose body was found in the United States in a park in Wyoming — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

The couple were taking a trip across the country. Laundrie, the groom, returned home on September 1st. Petito, his fiancée, disappeared on September 11th.

Laundrie was last seen in the town of North Port on September 14 when he left his family home. At the time, he stated that he would go hiking in the wild.

North Port city police say they only learned of the fiance’s departure three days later, when the family informed authorities.

A police spokesman for the municipality said on Wednesday that the agents had returned to the region where he was said to have gone on the trail. The area has many crocodiles, and some parts are very difficult to cross.

2 of 2 Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

Search teams found Petito’s body on Sunday in a remote part of Bridger-Teton National Park.

There is an image from the 27th of August, shot by another couple of travel influencers, which shows Petito and Laundrie’s van parked beside a dirt road.

The police district that has jurisdiction over the park analyzed the body and concluded that there was a homicide, but the cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

“The FBI and our partners are still committed to ensuring that those responsible or accomplices in Miss Petito’s death will be held accountable for their actions,” said the FBI agent in charge of the case.

Petito and Laundrie left their home in New York state in late June or early July in a van. They would visit the country’s national parks and record the trip on social media.

Petito was last seen alive on Aug. 24, when she left a hotel in Salt Lake City. She posted the last photo the next day.

Petito’s family believes she was going to Grand Teton National Park when they last contacted her.

Her body was found at the edge of the park, near a campsite.

On Monday, investigators served a search warrant at the Laundrie family home in Florida. They left with cardboard boxes in a van and towed a car.

Suspicious text messages

When they asked for search warrants, investigators cited an Aug. 27 message that Petito sent to her mother.

In the text, Petito mentions his grandfather by his first name (Stan), which was not common. Petito’s family said a second text message also looked suspicious.

Last week, Utah police released a video recorded by an agent who met the couple on August 12th. In the video, Petito sobs as he describes a fight with Laundrie and admits he slapped her. The police did not detain the couple, but asked that the two spend that night apart; Petito in the van and Laundrie in a hotel.

The same day, a person called the police and said he saw Laundrie slapping and hitting Petito.