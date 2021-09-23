Police discover that lost woman with no memory worked on ‘Friends’ and was a jeweler for famous – Monet

+



Daniela Adamcova (Photo: disclosure)

The surreal story is reminiscent of the plot of ‘The Guitarist Who Came from the Sea’, in which a mysterious Polish boy mysteriously appears to two English ladies. In real life, at least as far as language is concerned, the plot is reversed. A woman was found injured and isolated on rocks by Croatian fishermen. She didn’t remember who she was or where she came from, but she spoke impeccable English.

know more

The case soon made the news given the bizarre nature of the events and the woman’s condition. The 56-year-old woman was rescued ten days ago, and soon had her images widely posted on the internet, until her friends recognized her and contacted Croatian authorities.

know more

Daniela Adamcova (Photo: disclosure)

And now the details that bring a cinematic aura to the case: the woman in question is Daniela Adamcova, a former Hollywood jeweler who previously worked on the ‘Friends’ series. A native of Slovakia, she was recognized by friends in Los Angeles, where her work is recognized, having her creations used by famous artists such as Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross and Brigitte Bardot.

know more

It is speculated that Daniela was at the place where she was found more than 10 days ago she was rescued. The fisherman who found her reported that she was so weak when she was rescued that she could barely drink water. The Sun reported that she didn’t even know who she was, or how she got to the inaccessible patch of land that is occupied by dangerous animals like bears and wild boar.

“We saw the woman on the beach in a very inaccessible part. I thought maybe she was walking because she didn’t show that she needed help. She didn’t wave or call or anything. The next morning we saw the woman in the same place. It was suspicious to us now. Nights at sea in September are very cool. We saw her nervously pacing up and down and when she saw us she started screaming and waving. We approached the coast to see what was happening”, reported the fisherman.

know more

Daniela Adamcova (Photo: disclosure)

know more

She was identified after press coverage of her led to people who knew her. Luckily, her friend Kelecic Miriam, a Slovakian living in Zagreb, Croatia, recognized her and contacted the police, who had already been told who she was by Croatian journalists. Another friend in California recognized her. Nina Smidt told The Daily Beast that the mystery woman was Daniela, known as Dana, and she had worked with her in 2015. “I recognized the woman in the photo right away,” Nina said.

know more

A local resident told news website 24Sata: “It’s strange that she was looking at the area. It’s an extremely inaccessible part of the bay with terribly sharp rocks – literally razors that cut the rubber of your shoes. There’s no life or animal, except maybe wild boar or bear that can swim here for food, but that’s a rarity because there’s no food, nothing. A woman of that age certainly couldn’t swim that distance, she needs exceptional strength.”

Below, the trailer for ‘The Guitarist who Came from the Sea’, quoted in our report.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAXY32g6dtA

know more