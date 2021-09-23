Pope Francis Says ‘Some People’ Would Like To See Him Dead | World

reproduction Pope Francis claims that “some people” would like to see him dead

Pope Francis said in a meeting with Jesuits during his recent trip to Slovakia that “some” people would like to see him dead. The details of Jorge Bergoglio’s conversation with members of the Society of Jesus, an order to which he himself belongs, were released by the Italian Jesuit magazine La Civiltà Cattolica this Tuesday (21), about a week after the pontiff’s return.

“I’m still alive, although some wanted me dead. I know there were even meetings between prelates, who thought the Pope was in more serious condition than they reported. They were preparing the conclave. Patience. Thank God I’m fine,” said Francisco during a surprise visit to Jesuits in the Slovak town of Presov on 14 September.

At that time, the Vatican did not release details about the appointment, which was not on the agenda. During the conversation, Bergoglio, the first Jesuit pope in history, also acknowledged that he “sometimes” loses patience with criticism against him within the Catholic Church.

“I personally may deserve attacks and insults because I’m a sinner, but the Church doesn’t deserve that. That’s the devil’s work. There are even some clerics who make nasty comments about me. Sometimes I lose my temper, especially when they emit judgments without entering into a real dialogue,” he declared.

Francisco is the target of strong opposition in ultra-conservative sections of the clergy, who criticize his openness to homosexuals and divorcees and even his concern about the planet’s climate crisis. One of the main exponents of this group, American Cardinal Raymond Burke, has even hinted that the Pope is “heretic”.

A little over two months ago, the pontiff underwent surgery to remove diverticula in the colon and spent 10 days in a hospital in Rome, but has now resumed his normal activities.