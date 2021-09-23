Powell interview after Fed indicates tapering start is approaching By Investing.com

Investing.com – President of , Jerome Powell, concedes after the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc, its acronym in English) maintains in the range between 0% and 0.25%. The statement indicates that, if economic conditions continue to improve, the moderate and partial withdrawal of monetary stimulus of US$ 120 billion a month should start.

“The Committee assesses that the moderation of the pace of purchase of assets should soon be justified,” says the statement after the decision. The stimuli were adopted at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, to provide liquidity to the markets, with US$ 80 billion for the purchase of government bonds and US$ 40 billion for mortgage bonds held by the private sector.

Investors follow the interview for clues about when to start and the timing of stimulus reduction.

Check out the live interview below:

