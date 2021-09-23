Pregnant, Luísa is attacked by Teresa Cristina and falls hard in Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will play low and attack Luisa’s (Mariana Ximenes) weak spot in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The monarch will accuse the Countess of Barral of having abandoned her son. Without even knowing that she is pregnant, the mistress of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will feel bad at the moment of the offense and will pass out in the telenovela at six on Globo.

The “step” of the empress in the governess of princesses Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) and Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) is scheduled to go on air in next Thursday’s chapter (30) in the serials by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

It will all begin when Dom Pedro’s wife tells the countess that she will receive a visit from Vitoria Millman Martinho (Maria Clara Gueiros) at Quinta da Boa Vista for a presentation of archaeological pieces. Luísa will suggest to the princess of the Two Sicilies that Isabel join the class.

“Isabel is locked in her room. She hasn’t recovered from Pierre’s departure [Gabriel Falcão]”, Leopoldina’s mother will comment. “Isabel is a very romantic girl,” observes Eugenio’s wife (Thierry Tremourox). will pin the monarch.

Pilar’s ex-boss (Gabriela Medvedovski) won’t let it go and will poke her rival’s religious background:

Princess Isabel can assume the throne at any time, she just needs to trust you more. I’ve given your daughters the best training possible, Your Majesty. Honestly, I don’t know what would become of the future empress if she were brought up, for example, in the style of conservative and overly religious realms.

Hurt, the emperor’s wife will put her husband’s mistress against the wall. “How was I brought up, for example? Are you insinuating that I wouldn’t be able to educate my daughters?”, will question the character of Leticia Sabatella. “It’s you who are saying that, Your Majesty”, will minimize Luísa.

The monarch will then appeal and reach the mother of Dominique, played by Thor Becker in the first phase of the soap opera: “My daughters had a mother present, always by their side. What a privilege. See your son, for example. …”

The empress’s speech about the countess’s heir, who after spending time in the six o’clock soap opera, went on to study at a boarding school in Europe, will be interrupted. “I’m sorry, I don’t feel…”, Luisa will say before falling hard to the ground. Teresa Cristina will despair and will ask Nicolau (Cássio Pandolfi) for help.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

