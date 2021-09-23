President of Ipiranga: ‘You can’t do a miracle’ to lower fuel prices – Economy

RIO – President of Ipiranga and the Downstream Council of the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP), Marcelo Araujo considers it natural that the rise in the price of fuels have entered Brazil’s political agenda in recent months. “What affects society a lot ends up being a political issue”, he says. However, he is categorical in stating that “you can’t do a miracle” without changing structural issues in the sector that prevent an effective drop in fuel prices.

In an exclusive interview with Estadão/Broadcast, the executive stated that the first step would be to change the sector’s tax system, especially in the ICMS. “We have the most complex fuel taxation system in the world,” he says.

Fuels are often in the sights of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. Last week, it was the turn of the Chamber president Arthur Lira questioning “where is the problem”, during a virtual event.

In the interview, Araujo also talks about regulation, investments and tax evasion in the sector. Read the main excerpts below:

What explains the recent rise in fuel prices?

We have cyclical issues that are affecting prices right now, so they are at a historically very high level. The circumstances are the exchange, high commodity prices, which also put pressure on biofuels. For these there are macroeconomic solutions. But the structural ones won’t be resolved if we don’t change something.

What needs to be changed?

The first obstacle is tax. We have the most complex fuel taxation system in the world. The ICMS is even more complex, because it complies with specific state legislation and is calculated based on a percentage of a sale price to the consumer. When the product becomes more expensive, the volatility of the tax increases. This encourages tax evasion.

What can be done?

Simplifying this process would make it easier. This is a structural solution that reduces price. The proposal that has been discussed, including the government put this in two bills, is the unification of ICMS rates, which would then be fixed by volume and no longer cascading throughout the chain. These measures are fundamental for the country because they structurally reduce fuel prices. This is how most countries tax fuel. Like PIS/Cofins (federal taxes) is already like that.

Is it possible to approve tax changes in this period of economic and political crisis?

This is the best time to make this discussion, because everyone is feeling it (the rise in fuel prices). It’s more a matter of policy coordination. Fuel is the main source of revenue in the States. It’s no use putting the blame on oil (fuel input). The barrel is at $73. The average for the last ten years was $70. We don’t advocate artificial pricing models because they don’t hold up over time.

What needs to be done to bring fuel prices down?

Investment on the one hand and tax restructuring on the other is what solves the problem. You can’t do a miracle. You can’t keep inventing an artificiality that solves the situational problem, but it doesn’t attack the structural problem, which is short-lived, because someone will pay that bill later on.

The discussion of fuel prices has entered the political sphere in recent times. Does it worry you?

What greatly affects society ends up becoming a political issue. Public debate is very welcome. We have to expand it. We need to address the tax issue. The other way to attack the problem is with investments. This increases system efficiency. But, for this, it is necessary to have regulatory predictability.

Have recent regulatory changes hurt investments?

The intention of the MP (Provisional Measure 1069/21, which anticipated changes in rules that were still being discussed in the Congress and on National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, ANP) is not wrong, although we think the impact on price will be practically none. The measures adopted do not have a structural scope. The main problem is that the option for MPs and decrees tramples on the rites of the sector’s regulatory agency, of carrying out public consultations, debates and in-depth technical analyses. This drives away the investment.

Does the sector depend on investment?

The sector needs nearly R$ 100 billion in investment over the next ten years to meet the demand for fuel in Brazil and for it to continue to be efficient at low cost. We have an efficient system, but still costly, because it is still on wheels, there are few modals being used.

What investments would help to further improve system efficiency and reduce fuel prices?

The system is already very efficient. From January to August this year, the Gasoline was 52% more expensive in refineries. This is ANP data. O ethanol hydrated rose, on average, 53%. While at the pump, gasoline rose 28% and ethanol 35%. This is already the competitiveness of the functioning system. All of this is compressing the system’s margins, increasing the financial challenge for distributors and resellers. This is not the segment causing the price increase.

Is the content of the MP, such as the release of the direct sale of ethanol from the mills to the service stations, positive for the market?

We are not against direct sale of ethanol (from mills) to service stations. The big concern is with taxation. The current model foresees part of the taxation at the producer and another at the distributor. If the sale is direct to the retailer, it is necessary to ensure that the producer will collect both parts. For this, it will be necessary to adapt the state ICMS legislation. This can contribute to increasing tax evasion at a time of high wear.

The sale of fuels of any origin at service stations with exclusivity contracts signed with distributors was also released. Doesn’t that bother you?

It doesn’t exist anywhere in the world. This measure violates fundamental principles. The first is the right to freedom of commercial relationship between autonomous agents. The measure can still confuse the consumer, who will enter a service of a certain brand and end up buying something of unknown origin and quality.

Will the sale of Petrobras refineries have an impact on distribution?

She is fundamental. As the Petrobras disinvest, there will be new investors. Naturally, they will make a lot of investments to increase capacity and compete. This will be a great injector of capital and competitive dynamics in our industry, and it will also be repeated in infrastructure to ensure continuous access to the products needed to serve its customers. Petrobras’ divestment program is a great catalyst for this transformation of the fuel sector in Brazil.

How are new payment technologies and applications changing the fuel industry?

Consumers are increasingly looking for solutions that solve most of their problems from fewer service providers. The trend is the use of payment applications and loyalty programs, which will make prices increasingly individualized, depending on the consumer’s degree of relationship with the brand, with the application and with the loyalty program. We still have to move forward in the chain’s automation system. We have to discuss the automation of pumps, tanks and the integration of this with payment services.