Prevent Senior canceled cultural project after Claudia Raia criticized Bolsonaro – 23/09/2021 – Illustrated

“Thank God, no one can say ‘no’ to me,” said Claudia Raia, just over two years ago, when she announced the inauguration of _Teatral, a concert hall in the Aché Cultural Complex, in Pinheiros, on the west side of São Paulo. The ambitious project was sponsored by Prevent Senior.

But it was when Raia said “no” —in this case, “he didn’t” — to the then candidate Jair Bolsonaro that Prevent Senior canceled the entire project that the actress was in charge, which at that time was practically finished.

Today, facing complaints of irregularities in the midst of Covid’s CPI, Prevent Senior already showed a firm alignment with Bolsonaro also in culture, another important front line of pocketnarismo, even before the retired captain assumed the position he holds today.

At the August 2018 event that announced _Teatral, Raia was right to boast about how he had managed to bring together and lead a team made up of leading names from the cultural milieu for the project he headed. Among those called up, Adriana Calcanhotto, Rubens Ewald Filho, Ana Botafogo, José Possi Neto, Ingrid Guimarães, Rogério Flausino, Thalita Rebouças, Fernanda Gentil and Felipe Andreoli said “yes” to the actress.

The following month, just before the first round of the election that raised Bolsonaro to Alvorada, Claudia Raia posted a five-second video in which she waved her index finger from side to side and said “he’s not”.

“What happened is that, after a personal and nonpartisan post on my social networks about the 2018 elections, the contracts were canceled, I had to cancel presentations, curated works that were already closed. All of this had an impact not only for me as for several professionals who were involved. And there was no explanation as to why, nothing was said,” says Raia, in a note sent to this newspaper.

The project was practically ready, with advertising pieces already approved and ready to be aired. The cancellation was sudden — it took less than 24 hours between Raia’s post and the project’s cancellation, according to Jarbas Homem de Mello, husband of the actress.

Raia’s video came in the midst of the #Ele Não movement, opposed to the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro, which gained repercussion on the internet and in the streets in 2018, and had the support of numerous celebrities, especially women, from Madonna to Sônia Braga.

Until May this year, Prevent Senior was in charge of operating the theater —there was a sign at the entrance with the name Teatro Prevent Senior—, which is located in the same building as the Instituto Tomie Ohtake, in the Aché Cultural Complex. According to the institute, the theater only occupies the same building, but it was never connected to Tomie Ohtake.

The report got in touch with Prevent Senior and questioned the reasons for canceling the project, but the only answer he received until the publication of this report was that “the project was good, but it ended up not being viable”.

The executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, gave testimony to Covid’s CPI this Wednesday.

The director was summoned after reports that Prevent used its hospitals as laboratories for studies with hydroxychloroquine in Covid’s treatment. A dossier signed by 15 doctors delivered to the CPI confirms the complaint and points out that patients and family members were not consulted about the administration of these drugs.

The document also shows that doctors were forced to prescribe the drugs, which were sent to patients, in closed kits, under threat of being fired.

The dossier also accuses Prevent Senior of changing medical records, to hide any problems with the so-called early treatment. In particular, the document mentions the cases of physician Anthony Wong and Regina Hang, mother of the pocket-born businessman Luciano Hang — both died of Covid-19.