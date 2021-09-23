Prevent Senior director asks doctor to ‘threaten reporter’ to prevent carrier story from airing; read excerpts from the conversation | São Paulo

One of the Prevent Senior doctors who denounced alleged irregularities in the company received a call from the executive director of the health operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, after speaking with the GloboNews report.

GloboNews had access to the audio of the phone call in which the doctor says he was threatened by the director. He filed a police report per threat.

In the call lasting more than 20 minutes, which took place in late June, the director recommends that the doctor contact the reporter again to try to prevent the airing of reports. Since March of this year, GloboNews and the g1 shows investigations into the distribution of the “covid kit” among patients of the health care provider.

“You can go back, say, ‘Look, I was having a bad time and I don’t want it to go on the air. And if it goes on the air, my lawyer will come against you for the story.’ That’s it. Just like you. he told me, just like you threatened the guy who’s been with you for all these years, you threaten the reporter you met for half an hour,” said director Pedro Benedito.

The director claimed that he was threatened because, at one point in the conversation, the doctor suggests that Pedro Júnior speaks with his lawyer.

In turn, the doctor also said that he was threatened by Pedro Júnior because, during the call, he said that the doctor is exposing his family. “Did you tell your wife what you did?” asked the director.

The doctor registered the police report in the 5th DP of Aclimação, where he reported the threats. When questioned, the director denied that he was threatening him.

In the call, the doctor also states that he was forced to work with Covid and also talks about the alleged manipulation of the death certificate of doctor Anthony Wong.

In a statement, the operator denied the threats and said that the doctor “was warned that, after breaking into and disclosing a patient’s medical record, he would be taken to investigation by the Regional Council of Medicine, which, in fact, happened, for breach of ethics and to legislation.”

This month, GloboNews revealed complaints from doctors and former doctors of Prevent Senior in which they claim that the health care provider and the federal government made an agreement, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, to test and disseminate the medications in the “covid kit” , such as chloroquine, ivermectin and azithromycin.

The document cites a series of irregularities that, according to the doctors, were practiced by the company, and revealed by GloboNews and the g1 in April of this year. The Public Ministry investigates the scheme.

According to a dossier that GloboNews had access to, Prevent Senior also concealed deaths of patients who participated in a study carried out to test the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, associated with azithromycin, to treat Covid-19.

About contacting the report:

Peter: And you’re going to mess up your name man. Then I wonder what you did it for? What benefit did you gain from it?

Doctor: benefit… first thing, no one influenced me to do this.

Peter: it can only come from a sick head man, you must be sick.

Doctor: Nobody influenced me to do this. There’s no benefit at all, guys, the benefit is from society, because you sold something that doesn’t work, as if it did, to get out in the press and say that there’s no one there being intubated. We know it’s a lie.

About alleged harassment at the company

Doctor: I know, don’t expose myself. I don’t have any interest, I’m not getting anything out of it, quite the opposite, I’m just risking losing because it’s a company with a terrible culture, understand? That we know, we know the culture that the company has, got it?

Peter: Terrible are you. [inaudível]

Doctor: That treats all employees with bullying. Now, if you have this moral harassment policy and you want to keep threatening me even after I leave the company, then great, you know?

About working with covid

Doctor: so, did you see, for example, that I told you that I was with Covid and that they sent me to work? This I have proof. Did you happen to see this? That I was with a covid and I told the coordinator that I was with the covid and he told me to work.

On handling Anthony Wong’s death certificate

Peter: talk to your lawyer, since you’ve entered your lawyer’s name, talk to her. She is the best person to instruct you. Say, ‘look, Pedro called me, Pedro told me that the story was opened for him, Pedro took all the points of the story, he’ll have to go against arguing precisely because he’s threatening the company, he’s threatening the work he saved thousands of lives’.

Doctor: It didn’t, Pedro, we know it didn’t.

Peter: You didn’t have access to the numbers.

Doctor: That we know it was manipulated man, I talked to whoever did the study who told me that the study was manipulated man.

Peter: How to handle death certificate? You’re falling for conspiracy theory.

Doctor: Anthony Wong’s was manipulated wasn’t it?

Peter: Look at the things you’re talking about, what was manipulated in the doctor?

Doctor: It wasn’t said on his death certificate that he died of covid.

Peter: He wasn’t a covid, old man.

Doctor: and what’s in his record then?

Peter: He had covid the month before. It wasn’t covid. He came in because of gastric bleeding, you know that.

Peter: Look, what you just told me, that you accessed a patient’s medical record without being the responsible doctor. You just confessed. Look, you committed a crime, old man.

Doctor: I didn’t commit a crime. I had access to his medical record through colleagues who told me.

Peter: you opened a statement to take to the media. Look how absurd you’ve done.