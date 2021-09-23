Prevent Senior Doctor Reports Threats from Company Director Heard by Covid’s CPI on Wednesday | São Paulo

One of the Prevent Senior doctors who reportedly denounced the irregularities in the company registered a police report in which he reports having been threatened by the executive director of the health operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, who is heard by Covid’s CPI on Wednesday ( 22). The audio of the call was released during the Commission. (listen above)

The professional registered the occurrence at the end of June, in the 5th DP of Aclimação, in the South Zone of the city.

The doctor said that, after talking to the TV Globo report about the company, he received a call from Pedro Benedito. To police, the doctor told Pedro that he was “exposing his daughter and her family.”

He reportedly told the director that his daughter is only seven years old and has no relationship with Prevent,

In the call, asked if it was a threat, Pedro replied that “it is not a threat, it is advice”, says the police document.

The director of Prevent also questioned what the doctor would “gain” by taking the complaints further. He replied that society would win.

“It’s something that is being sold and we know it doesn’t work,” said the doctor, referring to the so-called early treatment.

Pedro Benedito also said that he would disclose the entire history of the professional, such as the patients treated by him who evolved seriously.

The police report also says that the doctor’s wife heard the entire call and “was terrified of the threats, and wanted to leave town in fear for her life and that of her daughter.”

In a statement, the operator denied the threats and said that the doctor “was warned that, after breaking into and disclosing a patient’s medical record, he would be taken to investigation by the Regional Council of Medicine, which, in fact, happened, for breach of ethics and to legislation.”

In the text, Prevent still claims that Pedro and the professional were friends and partners. “That’s why Pedro warned that illegal conduct would expose him to a risk of punishment in the CRM.”

Prevent Senior would have concealed deaths in a study on chloroquine, dossier obtained by GloboNews shows

Director of Prevent at Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI hears this Wednesday from Pedro Benedito. His testimony was scheduled for last Thursday (16), but Benedito did not attend.

Last week, the executive director of Prevent Senior obtained from the Supreme Court (STF) the right not to answer questions from senators that could incriminate him.

Covid’s CPI is investigating whether the Prevent Senior health plan concealed patient deaths in a study conducted to test hydroxychloroquine, combined with azithromycin, for the treatment of Covid-19.

The Commission received a dossier with a series of allegations of irregularities, prepared by doctors and former Prevent doctors. The document reports that the spread of chloroquine and other ineffective medications against Covid-19 was the result of an agreement between the Jair Bolsonaro government and Prevent.

The Globonews report had access to the spreadsheet with the names and health information of all study participants. Nine of them died during the research, but the authors only mentioned two deaths.