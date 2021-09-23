Prevent Senior Used Cancer Medicine in Covid Patient

× Photo: Robson Negrinni/The Antagonist

Audios and spreadsheets reveal that Prevent Senior, in addition to the drugs in the covid kit, used medication for the treatment of cancer in coronavirus patients. The Public Ministry and the CPI of Covid are investigating the case, according to TV Globo.

“Talk to the doctors. The first 24 hours is: androgen blockade with flutamide and enbrel for patients who will be transferred, ok? “, says the operator’s director, cardiologist Rodrigo Esper, in audio delivered to the MP and CPI. “I bought more than 800 doses to be made”, splice.

Pfizer, which makes enbrel, the trade name for the drug etanercept, says the drug is recommended for rheumatoid arthritis and is not indicated for Covid treatment. The package insert for flutamine says that the drug is indicated for prostate cancer.

In 2004, Anvisa warned about the risk of using flutamine. At the time, four people died of liver failure after using the drug. In response to a request from senators, the company informed that the purchase of flutamide increased from an average of 100 boxes per month at the beginning of this year to 22,000 in April.

The president of the National Research Ethics Commission (Conep), Jorge Venâncio, states that Prevent has no approved research for flutamide or etanercept.