Prevent’s study does not prove that chloroquine works against Covid, says company founder – 23/09/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

In a room with a panoramic view of São Paulo, Fernando Parrillo, 53, commands, alongside his brother Eduardo, Prevent Senior, which, in 24 years, has built a portfolio of 550,000 lives and employs 13,000 employees (3,000 doctors) , in 11 centers (with 1,200 beds), forming the largest hospital network in the city. In recent months, Parrillo has also managed a scandal.

The charges against the company, aired for the first time on GloboNews, range from using patients as guinea pigs to fraud on death certificates.

On Monday (20) two days before the testimony of the representative of Prevent Senior at Covid’s CPI, Parrillo spoke to sheet with exclusivity. He kept his distance from President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), but avoided criticizing him, and said that the study by Prevent does not prove that hydroxychloroquine helps in the treatment of Covid-19.

about the study

On April 17, 2020, Prevent Senior released a study that would prove the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin in the treatment of Covid. According to a company statement at the time, the research would be published in a scientific journal.

There was the intention to influence the public confrontation of the pandemic. The text said, “The results suggest that early treatment avoids one hospitalization for every 28 patients who started the proposed outpatient protocol with hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin — which has a huge impact on the health care system.”

When publicizing the study, it was stated that everyone involved had signed an authorization term.

The survey, harshly criticized by scientists, ended up being suspended because there was no authorization from the Research Ethics Committee.

Why was the study on the use of hydroxychloroquine associated with azithromycin in patients with Covid never published in a scientific journal? This was not a scientific study, it was an observational follow-up of patients, a spreadsheet of diseases and evolution. A placebo or double blind was not used, it was not randomized, as should be done in studies of this type. It would make no sense to do research in the midst of the pandemic. We are a private company, paid to save lives.

Did the patients observed in this study consent? Were they all positive for coronaviruses? Yes, everyone consented. Not everyone was tested because, remember, we’re talking about March 2020, there were very few places that did the tests and the result took up to a week. If the patient had symptoms and the lung CT showed Covid, we offered medication.

Why the warning, which appears in a message published by GloboNews, not to warn patients and families? We didn’t want to create high expectations for hydroxochloroquine, because there wasn’t enough of the drug at the time. It was to avoid an order boom.

Why didn’t you get authorization from the Research Ethics Committee (Conep) for the experiment? We asked and we got it, but there was an error, an internal confusion, and we ended up using the authorization of another study. It was an accidental slip of a team that was working late into the night in patient care.

Does the study, which you now call “manuscript”, “draft”, prove that the “Covid kit” works? “Kit Covid” is a coined term. We didn’t just give hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin. We offered a supplement of zinc, potassium, vitamin D, it was a set of substances. But our article does not prove that these drugs work because, to do so, it would need scientific research.

Was there tampering with the results? No way. We found, in an internal investigation, that a fired doctor entered the study spreadsheet and tweaked the data. It will be processed. [A empresa entrou com um requerimento junto à Procuradoria Geral da República pedindo investigação sobre as denúncias].

The study spoke of two deaths, but there were nine. What was there? These seven deaths occurred after the study was closed. The observation period for patients was from March 26 to April 4, 2020. During this period, two patients died, one from heart problems and the other from cancer.

Why was there a message saying that it is necessary to change the ICD (International Classification of Diseases) of Covid patients after 14 or 21 days of hospitalization? Was it data makeup? No way. We changed the CID for the person to get out of isolation. After this period of 14 to 21 days, it is very difficult for it to contaminate anyone, and it is unnecessary to be isolated.

But on the discharge report or on the death certificate, did the cause of hospitalization appear, Covid? Absolutely.

In the case of the mother of businessman Luciano Hang, was the so-called preventive treatment given?

We cannot comment on patient cases.

If it wasn’t a scientific research, with the necessary rigor, why did you disclose it? We wanted to help. As the whole world was asking for the numbers, we were approached by other hospitals, authorities, even people from abroad, the minister of the Bahamas, wanting to do a benchmark, we decided to organize what we found and disseminate.

So, was cardiologist Rodrigo Esper wrong when he said “we are going to change the course of medicine”? When we realized that early treatment avoided hospitalizations, we were elated, we said: here is hope.

About current patient care

At the beginning of the pandemic, several hospitals and research centers tested drugs to fight the new disease, including the association of hydroxychloroquine with the antibiotic azithromycin. The bottom line is that it doesn’t work.

Current NIH (US Government National Institutes of Health) guidelines do not recommend the use of the “Covid kit” in hospitalized patients or those with mild symptoms.

Do you keep offering the “Covid kit”? We respect medical autonomy, each professional prescribes what they consider best for their patient.

But the world medical community has already abandoned this type of approach. There is no definitive research that these drugs do not work. In our empirical observation, we note progress. In medicine, many things were discovered in an observational way.

And the side effects of these drugs? It depends on the dosage. In the one we give, chloroquine doesn’t even tickle.

Do you test patients for Covid now? Today we test everyone. Prevent user has no limit and does not need a doctor’s order to take the Covid test.

Do you use ozone therapy via the rectal route to treat the new coronavirus infection? No way. There was a patient who wanted to try this therapy, his doctor prescribed it, but she brought the device from abroad, we don’t have it here.

About parallel cabinet

On April 18, 2020, President Bolsonaro posted on social media that Prevent Senior managed to reduce the time using respirators from 14 to 7 days. It also stated that, of 224 patients who did not use chloroquine, 12 were hospitalized and 5 died. Of the 412 who opted for the drug, 8 were hospitalized, not intubated, and there were zero deaths.

What is Prevent Senior’s connection with the Bolsonaro government? None. I never met the president or spoke with him on the phone. I don’t get involved in politics.

In the message that the president released on social networks he quotes you. I did several lives in this period, he may have taken the data from there.

Do you work with the so-called parallel health office? No way. Nise Yamaguchi has been to our hospitals because of her patients, but she doesn’t work for us.

Deputy Ivan Valente (PSOL) filed a request for clarification to find out if there was a meeting, on 1/04/2020, at the Palácio do Planalto where Pedro Batista Jr., from Prevent, lawyer Karina Kufa and Leo Sanchez, from EMS laboratory. Did this encounter exist? Not that I know. Pedro did not go to Brasília at that time.

As mr. How do you evaluate President Bolsonaro’s performance in fighting the pandemic? Nobody was prepared for the pandemic. Everyone was right and wrong, just like us. It was daily despair, in private and in public. It was a big stress. There were no answers. Bolsonaro, Doria and Covas tried their best. Who did it right? The story will tell, but when the pandemic ends.

But now Bolsonaro doesn’t wear a mask, he says he didn’t have the vaccine… I’m in favor of a vaccine, any way to stop the virus. You have to wear a mask.

Is Covid a “little flu”? Never was. My mother almost died of the disease and we saw what happened to our clientele.

Did Bolsonaro’s speeches help the company? No way, it’s negative advertising. But I can say that, despite all the media bombing, which hurts, we grew 20% from 2020 to 2021. 60 thousand people joined. Who grows up in crisis? Even we were amazed.

What is your assessment of Prevent Senior’s role in the pandemic? We did our best. All professionals were tireless. Thank God we were successful with a lot of people.