Priest arrested in Italy for embezzling money for drugs and orgies

A charismatic Italian priest was arrested on suspicion of embezzling R$620,000 from church funds to pay for orgies in his home. Catholic priest Francesco Spagnesi, 40, who works in the parish of Prato commune near Florence, is under house arrest on suspicion of theft, according to The Times.

Police are investigating hundreds of people who allegedly participated in drug-fueled orgies promoted by Spagnesi over the past two years.

The parties often involved the priest, his drug-dealing flatmate and at least one other person, whom they searched for on gay dating sites, according to detectives.

However, the weekly parties occasionally involved much larger groups, with as many as 20 or 30 participants, the investigations note, which began after police discovered that his roommate had imported a liter of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) from the Netherlands.

The drug, often called the ‘rape’ drug, is used to incapacitate victims of sexual assault.

Investigations carried out in the apartment that the priest shares with his drug dealer friend revealed bottles adapted to function as crack pipes.

In recent months, a parish accountant has discovered that about R$620,000 has been taken from the parish’s bank account — money that police suspect was used by the priest to buy drugs.

Priest quotes chemical dependency

The local bishop cut off access to funds, prompting Spagnesi to allegedly start pocketing money from the church’s collection basket and soliciting funds from wealthy parishioners, apparently destined for low-income families.

The Times, citing investigators, reported that the priest was so successful in raising donations that he was soon raising hundreds of euros. Some parishioners made individual donations of up to R$9.3 thousand.

The priest initially claimed that the missing money had gone to needy families, but later admitted that he suffered from substance abuse.

Local media reported that parishioners began legal action to get their money back after hearing about the priest’s arrest. The priest’s lawyer told The Times that his client confessed to supplying drugs at parties and that he will still publicly admit to stealing church funds.

The priest was ordained in 2007 and named parish priest in 2009. Bishop Giovanni Nerbini, bishop of the commune of Prato, has appointed a new administrator for the parish, who has been working with the faithful to help them deal with the shock of complaints against the priest .