Priest is accused of diverting R$ 620,000 to drugs and orgies

UOL

A charismatic Italian priest was arrested on suspicion of embezzling R$620,000 from church funds to pay for orgies in his home.

Catholic priest Francesco Spagnesi, 40, who works in the parish of Prato commune near Florence, is under house arrest on suspicion of theft, according to The Times.

Police are investigating hundreds of people who allegedly participated in drug-fueled orgies promoted by Spagnesi over the past two years.

The parties often involved the priest, his drug-dealing flatmate and at least one other person, whom they searched for on gay dating sites, according to detectives.

xxxx

Read more:

1 – Bolsonaro’s entourage eats pizza on the street in New York for not having proof of vaccination

2 – Gisele Bündchen comes out in defense of model’s anti-vaccination speech

3 – One less: Zé Trovão’s lawyer announces in VIDEO that he fled Brazil

4 – VIDEO: Trumpeter plays Lula theme at a mall in Piauí, and presents join the chorus

5 – VIDEO: ‘Out, Bolsonaro’, protesters shout at the door of the president’s hotel in NY