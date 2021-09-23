producer resigns after Activision Blizzard scandals

Activision Blizzard continues its turbulent period. Bloomberg revealed that executive producer Chacko Sonny is on his way out. He is one of those responsible for Overwatch 2, one of the company’s most important projects, which has already suffered successive delays.

According to Bloomberg, Sonny informed his colleagues, via e-mail, that his dismissal should take place this Friday (24).

There is speculation that his resignation has to do with Activision Blizzard’s current legal problems.

First, she was embroiled in a series of racism and sexual and moral abuse scandals, which have already led to the resignation of the president of the Blizzard Entertainment division. The allegations are still under investigation by the California state agency linked to the Labor Court.

Later, it was also inspected by the SEC, the federal agency that oversees the financial market. CEO Bobby Kotick was asked to submit several documents, including minutes of board of directors meetings since 2019 and human resources department records.

It is worth remembering that the general director of Overwatch 2 had also resigned, but in April, before the multiple scandals involving the company. In the gaming community, there is a strong perception that the production of Overwatch 2 is troubled and problematic.

It is possible that the company will try to calm the community by revealing new images of the game (announced in 2019, and now potentially promised for 2023) in the Overwatch League events that will take place this weekend (25 and 26).

