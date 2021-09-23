Professionals can perform the digital withdrawal of released amounts

Share Tweet Share Share Email



FGTS: Professionals can perform the digital withdrawal of amounts released For those who want to buy or build a residential property, the FGTS balance can be used at the time of contracting, as a down payment for the financing, constituting part of the payment or the total amount.

Amortization or settlement of the outstanding balance

The FGTS balance can be used to fully or partially repay your debt, as long as the financing contract has been signed under the Housing Finance System (SFH).

Payment of part of the installments

You can use the FGTS to reduce the value of installments by up to 80% in 12 consecutive months, as long as the financing contract has been signed under the Housing Finance System (SFH).

Digital withdrawal is a new service for you to withdraw your FGTS with more comfort, agility, security and convenience.

Just access the FGTS application to consult the amounts already released and request the withdrawal, indicating an account owned by you, from any Bank.

All 100% digital, no need to go to an agency. The functionality has been available since February 2020.

Who can withdraw the FGTS?

The functionality is available to all workers who fall into one of the withdrawal modalities provided for by Law that have an amount released for withdrawal, including retirees, as of January 2020.

How it works?

When accessing the FGTS Application, the worker will be able to consult the amounts available for withdrawal. So, just indicate an account at CAIXA or any banking institution to receive the amounts, free of charge. The amount will be available on account after 5 working days.

