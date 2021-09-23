PSG wins flashlight in last move in game with ‘bump’ with Mbappé

PSG suffered, but managed to beat Metz with a goal in the last bid for the French Championship. In the meeting of the leader with the lantern, Paris Saint-Germain scored in stoppage time to achieve the victory by 2-1, at the Stade Saint-Symphorien, this afternoon. It was the seventh consecutive victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s team in the competition.

Without Messi, injured, and Neymar and Mbappé gone, it was Hakimi who shone. The full-back scored twice and was the “unlikely hero” of the match. Kiki Kouyate scored the goal for Metz. The game was marred by a riot involving Mbappé after the final whistle.

With the result, PSG maintains the isolated lead and 100% success in the French Championship, with 21 points. Metz, with three, is the last place.

PSG returns to the field next Saturday (25), against Montpellier, for the eighth round of the French. The next day, Metz visits Brest.

PSG scores fast, but Metz fights back

It looked like it would be a smooth victory for PSG when Hakimi, in the fourth minute, opened the scoring. Neymar gave a millimeter pass to Icardi, who completed it with a cavadinha and saw the defender move away on the line. On the rebound, the side of the team from Paris completed to the goal.

What happened after that, however, was quite different. Metz had little possession of the ball, but managed to disturb. More than that: at 38, Kouyaté won a dispute with Icardi after a corner kick and headed in to equalize. And the only comeback didn’t come before the break because Navas, close to stoppage time, made a beautiful save and Gueye’s shot.

Hakimi saves in the last move

The stumble was already close, but Hakimi was responsible for giving the victory to PSG. In a beautiful vertical assist from Neymar, the full-back received it on the right wing, pulled it to the middle and hit his left leg hard to get the team out of the suffocation.

The goal guaranteed PSG 100% use in the competition, even without shine. It was the second game in a row that the team reached the triumph in the last move — in the last round, they beat Lyon with a saving goal from Icardi.

Game has fight with Mbappé at the end

Shortly after the PSG goal, a scuffle broke out between Mbappé and the Metz players. Oukidja was bothered by a possible provocation by the Frenchman at the time of the winning goal and went to get satisfaction. The result was a lot of discussion and confusion among players. Neymar was warned with a yellow card in the middle of the “bullshit”.