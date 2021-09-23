Query released for the last IR batch; know if you fell in fine mesh

posted on 9/23/2021 10:17 AM / updated on 9/23/2021 10:24 AM



Payment will be made to the account indicated in the statement, but, in case of inconsistency, the taxpayer can withdraw it from Banco do Brasil

The Internal Revenue Service released this Thursday (9/23) at 10 am to consult the names of taxpayers covered by the 5th batch of income tax refund. Payments will be made on September 30 and include who submitted the 2020 declaration and has not yet received the money. Also included in the last batch are the so-called residual refunds, from taxpayers who provided clarifications with the Lion about problems in previous years.

To check if the declaration was released or if it ended up in the fine mesh, the taxpayer has some online service options offered by the IRS. The first path is the e-CAC service, available on the Revenue page. There, it is possible to consult the IR statement and possible pending issues, and there is no need for a digital certificate.

O Leão also makes available an application for those who want to access it through smartphones and tablets. It can be downloaded directly from Android and IOS system stores. This modality gives direct access to the Revenue’s database and allows any restrictions to be verified, in addition to the CPF registration status. Finally, it is also possible to check if there are problems with the bank account informed for the deposit of money, which is available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.