Race to ensure subsidy generates a surge in solar plant registration requests – 09/23/2021 – Market

​A rush to register new renewable energy projects is worrying authorities in the Brazilian electricity sector, who fear impacts on consumers’ pockets with the increase in electricity transmission costs in the country.

The market sees a movement of speculation with the registrations, which would be obtained by companies interested only in negotiating paperwork in the future, which could make the planning of the Brazilian electricity system more difficult.

In 2021, the number of requests for information about access to the network for connecting new renewable plants practically tripled, reaching an average of 43 per month, against 15 in the previous year. In all, between January and last Friday (17), there were 387 requests, against 185 in the entire year of 2020.

The ONS (National Electric System Operator) says that the vast majority come from solar generation projects, with emphasis on the northern regions of Minas Gerais and the west and south of Bahia, which experience a large volume of investments in this segment.

The acceleration of orders is the result of Law 14,120 of 2021, which guaranteed benefits to renewable source projects that request a license for operation until March 2, 2022. From then on, projects gradually start to lose this discount.

The sector compares the scenario to a “gold rush” in order to guarantee the benefit, which is a 50% discount on the transmission system usage tariff. “This fact has increased the interest in obtaining authorization by entrepreneurs who wish to build new plants,” says the ONS.

The request for access information is part of the granting process and is intended to assess the feasibility of connecting a project to the transmission network. When there is no available capacity, accesses depend on investments in the expansion of the network, which is defined by the EPE (Energy Research Company).

The concern is that any new transmission lines will be idle if the projects do not come out of the paper, unnecessarily burdening the consumer. “The challenge is that most are projects aimed at the free market, which brings a greater factor of uncertainty to planning,” says EPE president Thiago Barral.

With the increase in energy tariffs and the search for shaping a sustainable image, an increasing number of companies are seeking to invest in their own generation through renewable plants. The movement started with wind power, but solar has been gaining ground

At Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), the number of applications for grants soared, with the vast majority of solar projects, says the ePowerBay consultancy. In June, 777 projects, with power of around 33 GW had given.

In September, when the MP that gave rise to the law was sent to Congress, there were 165, with an installed capacity of 7 GW (gigawatts). “Many of these projects are not really going to become a reality. They have very large power and there is not much space in the transmission”, says Afonso Lugo, partner at the consultancy.

EPE says it tries to work with associations and companies in the sector to reduce the uncertainties of this process regarding the planning of new transmission lines. The acceleration of applications for granting renewable power plants was the subject of a workshop between federal agencies in the electricity sector and the market.

Bottlenecks in the transmission system in recent years have limited the transfer of renewable energy from the Northeast, the first growth focus of this segment, to other regions of the country. At certain times, the ONS had to cut generation from plants to free up space on the grid for hydropower.

Last week, the government participated in a ceremony to start operations of a line connecting Bahia and Minas Gerais, planned to reduce these bottlenecks by adding 1,300 MW (megawatts) in energy export capacity in the Northeast.

“Today, Brazil is in a process of expansion of solar and wind energy and the planning foresees this expansion”, says Rodrigo Sauaia, president of Absolar (Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy), noting that a series of investments in network expansion have already been made. made.

“What we’re discussing is how we can best expand transmission infrastructure that helps transfer surplus energy and strengthens geographic dispersion, but without investing excess money in lines that go idle.”

Sauaia emphasizes that the discount on the use of the network was essential to enable the expansion of solar generation in Brazil. The sector, which represents about 1.5% of energy production in the country, has experienced evolution both in large plants and in distributed generation projects, with smaller plants.

Also in the latter segment, which ranges from solar panels installed on roofs to solar farms that sell energy to various customers, there is currently a race for registration, as the new legal framework being debated in Congress also stipulates a deadline for reducing discounts.

Also in this case, the sector sees a speculative movement with the registrations, which have become a business in the hands of middlemen for subsequent sale to companies that are actually going to invest. In Minas Gerais, the price would reach R$ 200 thousand per MW (megawatt).

Until last week, 211.6 thousand new consumers joined the self-generation model, a number already higher than the 211.1 thousand registered in the entire previous year and 72% above that verified in 2019. Also in this case, the law will guarantee the benefit to projects registered within 12 months of its enactment.