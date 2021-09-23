Real estate funds: what can investors expect after the likely rise in the Selic?

SAO PAULO – The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank defines this Wednesday (22) the new level of the basic interest rate, the Selic, for the next forty-five days. Financial market economists expect an increase of 1 percentage point, bringing the rate to 6.25% per year. It will be the fifth consecutive high. In January, the Selic was at 2%.

Traditionally, the high Selic rate tends to harm the performance of real estate funds. The movement generates the migration of investors to fixed income investments, which become more profitable and offer less risk than variable income investments. Is this the move that the FIIs should present after today’s decision?

In the view of market analysts, the new Selic should not have a significant impact on real estate funds – but the uncertainty about how long the base rate hike cycle will continue may still pressure prices in the short term.

Jacinto Santos, FII analyst at Funds Explorer platform, does not rule out falls in prices on Thursday (23), as a reaction to the rise in the first post-Copom trading session. However, in his view, movements of this type do not reflect the fundamentals of the funds.

“Many investors still see Selic as a safe haven and compare it with the earnings of the REITs”, he explains. It is not, in Santos’ view, a reasonable metric – it would make more sense, in his view, for the income of a real estate fund to be compared with the remuneration of long-term government bonds. “NTN-B [título público atrelado ao IPCA] maturing in at least ten years has a much closer relationship with a real estate fund, because it offers inflation plus a coupon”.

Paper x Brick

For analysts, paper real estate funds, especially those that invest in Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), tend not to suffer from the increase in the Selic rate. On the contrary: if the portfolio’s CRIs are indexed to the CDI rate, the main reference for fixed income investments, which follows the Selic movements, the FII would benefit from the rate increase. The expected increase of 1 percentage point, therefore, would be favorable in the short term.

In the segment of brick funds, the market is not betting on further falls, because the new Selic would already be priced in the price of assets – which, to a large extent, continue to be seen with good eyes by analysts.

“Logistic warehouse funds have a heated market, with high demand for new tenants and even a shortage of high-quality developments,” says Raul Grego, specialist in real estate funds at Eleven Financial. “Developers are looking for new projects to be able to accommodate this demand”, he adds.

There is also no prospect of a change in mood regarding the FIIs in shopping centers, which have been severely damaged in recent months due to the closing of spaces imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The reopening of stores and the increase in the circulation of people rekindled hope for the segment’s recovery.

In August, the movement in shopping centers increased across the country. According to data from the Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumer Affairs (SBVC), the number of visits grew by 1.7% compared to July 2021 and almost 40% compared to the same period last year.

The segment of REITs that requires greater caution is corporate slabs, especially in some regions of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which still suffer from high vacancy and low demand for commercial leasing.

If the result of today’s Copom meeting is already priced, the uncertainty about the end of the Selic hike cycle is still on the radar of analysts. “The big issue is the fear of continuing to raise interest rates, which may continue to generate pressure until the Selic settles to a stable level,” explains Grego, from Eleven. “As interest rates stabilize inflation, we should see real estate funds growing again.”

Related