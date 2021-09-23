Real Madrid beat Mallorca 6-1 and remain in the lead; Asensio does a hat-trick, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo do well

O Real Madrid destroyed the Majorca 6-1, this Wednesday, at the Santiago Bernabéu, in a match valid for the 6th round of Laliga, and continued in a great phase in the season.

The name of the game was Asensio, who noted a hat trick in his former team, abusing the famous “ex law”. Benzema, with a doublet, and Isco completed the score.

It is also worth mentioning the great performances of Brazilians Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, who simply made the opposing team’s marking hell through the corridors – the former Flamengo player assisted Isco to score the 6th goal.

Vini even gave Jovic a pool to score the 7th goal of the white, but the Serb stopped at the dash.

This was the 4th consecutive triumph of the meringues in the Spanish Championship, and the 5th if the victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League.

With this, the team led by Carlo Ancelotti continues to lead the competition, with a two-point advantage over the rival Madrid’s athletic.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Real Madrid will 16 points and remains firm in the leadership of the Spanish Championship.

Mallorca follows with 8 stitches and is in 10th position.

Benzema and Vinicius Jr. celebrate Real Madrid’s goal against Mallorca EFE/Juanjo Martín

The guy: Asensio

Fitted well in the midfield formed alongside Valverde and Camavinga.

Playing loose on the field and floating a lot through several sectors, he made Mallorca’s markings get lost.

He squandered category by scoring three goals in very different ways: the 1st in rebound, the 2nd in placed submission and the 3rd hitting from outside the area.

When celebrating, he showed a lot of respect for his former club and didn’t celebrate any of the goals.

with your hat trick, by the way, Asensio again scored more than once in the same match of Laliga by Real for the 1st time since 2018.

It was bad: Gayá

The experienced Mallorca defender had an afternoon to forget at the Santiago Bernabéu.

He practically demolished any strategy imagined by his team by making a fatal mistake just 3 minutes into the 1st half.

Upon receiving a setback, Gayá slipped and handed it over to Benzema to open the scoreboard and start Real Madrid’s rout.

For the rest of the match, he continued taking a dance until he was replaced in the 2nd half by Jaume Costa.

upcoming games

Datasheet

Real Madrid 6 x 1 Majorca

GOALS: Real Madrid: Benzema [3′ e 78′], Asensio [24′, 29′ e 55′] and Bait [84′] Majorca: Lee Kang-in [25′]

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Nacho (Sergio Santos), Militão, Alaba and Gutiérrez; Valverde, Camavinga (Blanco) and Asensio (Isco); Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo (Lucas Vázquez) and Benzema (Jovic) Technician: Carlo Ancelotti

MALLORCA: Manolo Reina; Sastre, Valjent, Gayá (Jaume Costa) and Olivan; Battaglia, Febas (Antonio Sánchez) and Kubo (Baba); Lee Kang-in, Lake Junior (Mboula) and Hoppe (Prats) Technician: Luis Garcia