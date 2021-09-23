Real thrashes Mallorca 6-1; Cruzeiro’s president accompanies and comments

Karim Benzema (photo), with two goals and two assists, and Marco Asensio, with three goals, were the highlights of the match (Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) Real Madrid’s good phase continues. Unbeaten in the season, coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team thrashed Mallorca by



6 to 1



this Wednesday, at Santiago Bernabu, for the sixth round of the Spanish Championship. Karim Benzema, with two goals and two assists, and Marco Asensio, with three goals, were the highlights of the match. President of Cruzeiro, Srgio Santos Rodrigues posted a Real score on Instagram and recalled 6-1 about Atltico (Photo: Instagram/reproduction) On his social networks, the president of Cruzeiro, Srgio Santos Rodrigues, who is in Madrid, commented on the result of Real: ‘Placar memorvel’. The manager made reference to a 6-1 victory over Atltico, in 2011, at Arena do Jacar, for the last round of the Brazilian Championship (see opposite).

With the result, the merengue team remains in the lead of the competition, with 16 points. Mallorca, on the other hand, is still in 10th place, with eight.

It didn’t take Real Madrid to turn superiority into goals. After just two minutes, Benzema took advantage of defender Gay’s failure, invaded the area and hit a right foot cross to open the scoring. Goalkeeper Reina even touched the ball, but couldn’t make the save.

At 24, it was Asensio’s turn to rock the net. The Brazilian Rodrygo received inside the area, swung in front of the mark and made a low cross. The ball deflected on the mark and forced Reina to defend with left foot. On the rebound, the Spaniard scored.

Mallorca decreased the following minute with a beautiful goal from Lee Kang-in. The South Korean took off in the middle, passed by three defenders of the homeowners and, from the entrance to the area, left-handed the right corner of Courtois. Shortly thereafter, however, Real Madrid regained the advantage. At 29, Benzema gave a beautiful pass to Asensio, who entered the area alone and only had to touch Reina’s exit.

Despite the score, the meringues continued to press on in the second half. On minute five, Benzema received a cross from the right and scored with the left foot, but the goal was canceled out by a foul by the Frenchman at the start of the move. The goal was not so lacking, as the forward gave another assist at 10, when Asensio dominated in the intermediate, shifted to the left-handed and hit hard.

Bezema’s show ended at 15 minutes. No. 9 received a great shot from Alaba, dominated from the back inside the area and submitted with a right foot, with a deflection on the defense to overcome Reina. The striker is the top scorer and waiter in the Spanish Championship so far, with eight goals and seven assists.

To close the rout, Vincius Jnior won from the mark after a shot received by the left, invaded the area and served Isco, who only needed to kick into the open goal in the 39th minute. The assistance was the second in the competition for the Brazilian who is also the second top scorer with five goals.

Real Madrid returns to the field on Saturday to face Villarreal, again at the Santiago Bernabu. The next day, Mallorca welcomes Osasuna.

Check out other results of the Spanish Championship this Wednesday:



Espanyol 1 x 0 Alavs

Seville 3 x 1 Valencia

Villarreal 4 x 1 Elche