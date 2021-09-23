Realme GT Neo 2 launched with Snapdragon 870, diamond cooling and good price

After many rumors and leaks, the GT Neo 2 realme was finally introduced to the world during an event in China. The new smartphone arrives on the market with good specifications and has the mission of conquering the public with a good cost-benefit ratio.
Starting with the design, the device is very reminiscent of its previous brothers, and its screen is a 6.6-inch AMOLED. This panel has FHD+ resolution, support for content with 120 Hz refresh rate and sampling that reaches 600 Hz.
The 16 MP front camera is located inside the hole in the upper left corner. Check out the complete smartphone design below:
When it comes to photographic power, the realme didn’t emphasize this detail during the GT Neo 2 presentation. delivers 64 MP main camera accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a macro plus 2MP.
The smartphone will be sold in simple black, blue and “black mint” colors.
technical specifications
As we’re talking about a smartphone that needs to deliver good gaming performance, the GT Neo 2 realme has been announced with Snapdragon 870 processor. The chipset works together with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.
As promised, the GT Neo 2 has a cooling gel with diamond particles, while the graphene sheet can withstand high temperatures and transfer all the pressure to the steam cooling chamber. The whole set reduces the temperature by up to 18 degrees and the performance is up to 20% superior to the original model.
Finally, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and Android 11.
Realme claims that the cell phone goes from zero to 100% charge in just 36 minutes.
- 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate
- Snapdragon 870 Platform
- 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, dual WiFi and P2 port for headphones
- Cooling system with diamond particles and steam chamber
- 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging
- Android 11
Price and availability
According to Realme, GT Neo 2 sales start on September 27th in China, but there is no forecast for launch in other markets yet. Official prices range from 2,399 Yuan (~R$1,954) to until 2,999 yuan (~BRL 2,444).
What did you think of the new GT Neo 2 realme? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.