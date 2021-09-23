Realme GT Neo 2 launched with Snapdragon 870, diamond cooling and good price

After many rumors and leaks, the GT Neo 2 realme was finally introduced to the world during an event in China. The new smartphone arrives on the market with good specifications and has the mission of conquering the public with a good cost-benefit ratio.

Starting with the design, the device is very reminiscent of its previous brothers, and its screen is a 6.6-inch AMOLED. This panel has FHD+ resolution, support for content with 120 Hz refresh rate and sampling that reaches 600 Hz.

The 16 MP front camera is located inside the hole in the upper left corner. Check out the complete smartphone design below: