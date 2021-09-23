Recife confirms the first death of the year at a time when it registers a 648% increase in cases of the disease

In an epidemiological bulletin of arboviruses, sent at the request of the JC report, the Recife Health Department (Sesau) confirms, this Wednesday (22), the first death of the year by chicungunha, at a time when the city registers 648% increase in cases of the disease, compared to the same period in 2020. The death was of a 90-year-old woman, who lived in the district of Jardim São Paulo, in the west side of the capital of Pernambuco.

The elderly woman began to present symptoms such as fever, headache, body pain on June 8th and, on June 12th, she was admitted to a state hospital. The patient’s death happened on June 14th and was confirmed through clinical and laboratory criteria, after analysis and discussion of the case by the technical team of the Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality. The death is also the second confirmed death of the year by arboviruses in Pernambuco and was published in Sesau’s 35th epidemiological bulletin of arboviruses. In August this year, the department confirmed a death from dengue, a 76-year-old man who lived in the San Martin neighborhood, West Zone of the city.

In addition to these confirmed deaths, the capital of Pernambuco is still investigating four other deaths of people who died with a suggestive picture of infection caused by a virus transmitted by the Aedes aegypti.

This year alone, in Recife, until September 4, 22,240 suspected cases of arboviruses were reported, being 8,494 cases of dengue, 13,278 of chicungunha and 468 of Zika. Among them, 4,717 cases of dengue and 10,093 cases of chicungunha were confirmed. Compared to the same period of the previous year, there was an increase of approximately 356% of notified cases and 447% of confirmed cases of arboviruses. A point that is also worrying is the fact that the control diagram, based on the historical series of probable cases of dengue, demonstrates that the detection rate of probable cases of the disease, this year, is currently above the maximum expected limit, according to the Sesau.

If the probable cases are considered (those in which the discarded are subtracted from the suspects), as of September 4, the city has reported 6,779 of dengue, 12,412 of chicungunha and 130 of Zika, totaling 19,321 probable cases of arboviruses. Compared to the same period in 2020, there was an increase of 509.6% of probable cases of dengue and 648.2% of chicungunha.

Arboviruses in the neighborhoods

The Health Department of Recife informs that, when considering the probable cases of arboviruses in the last eight weeks (11/07 to 04/09), they refer to the period of recent active transmission of diseases transmitted by the Aedes, the neighborhoods that presented the highest number of probable cases were: Ibura (278), Cohab (145), Água Fria (141), Campina do Barreto (123) and Campo Grande (113). However, when analyzing the risk of illness, the neighborhoods with the highest detection rates per 10,000 inhabitants were: Campina do Barreto (120.6), Bairro do Recife (61.8), Beberibe (55.7) and Cajueiro (55.1).

The last Rapid Index Survey for Aedes aegypti (LIRAa), carried out from August 30 to September 1, presented an overall result in Recife of 1.7% (average risk for an arbovirus outbreak). Six neighborhoods (Santo Amaro, Tejipió, Torrões, Jordão, Nova Descoberta and Alto do Mandu) presented a very high risk of infestation by Aedes aegypti.