Red Bull Bragantino wins and opens a good advantage over Libertad in the semifinal of the Sudamericana

Marking the return of the fans in the stands, but in reduced numbers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Red Bull Bragantino did not disappoint those who were present at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in the first duel, against Libertard, for the Sudamericana, this Wednesday. Despite not having an easy life on the field, Massa Bruta made use of their strength and, scoring their goals with Ytalo and Artur, closed the account 2-0.

With the result, Mauricio Barbieri’s team can now lose by up to one goal difference, or even play for any draw, which will still advance to the grand final of the tournament. The return match is scheduled for next Wednesday, at the Defensores Del Chaco stadium.

LIBERTAD OFFERS PERIOGO AT THE BEGINNING

Even playing at home, Red Bull Bragantino couldn’t print a strong rhythm in the first moves. Despite being more in possession of the ball, he had little space to create offensive plays, risking shots from far and without direction.

On the other hand, the Paraguayan team remained calm and, little by little, started giving more work to the rival defensive system. Thus, in two chances created, Ferreira and Diego Viera showed that the visitors were willing to take a good advantage for the duel back, but ended up missing their submissions.

GROSS MASS OPENS THE COUNT



With the panorama on the field remaining the same over time, Maurício Barbieri’s team insisted on breaking through the strong opponent’s defense, which made little mistakes until then. However, in the 29th minute, after a corner kick, Artur managed to make a beautiful individual play and send the ball into the area, causing Ytalo, in the second post, to head into the back of the net, making the first in Nabi Abi Chedid .

ARTUR EXPANDS PENALTY



With the ball rolling in the second stage, just after 3 minutes the local team had a penalty scored, after Artur’s kick caught Vangioni’s arm. In the charge, the shirt 7, trying to take the chances of the goalkeeper hitting the corner, sent it high, with the ball hitting the crossbar and entering the goal afterwards. Red Bull 2 ​​to 0.

Opening the lead on the scoreboard, Massa Bruta then retreated a little. With that, he made Daniel Garnero’s team go forward in an attempt to cash. Unsuccessful in the arrivals to his attacking field, he still saw the rival, little by little, change his posture, betting on a high mark, making it difficult for him to leave until the middle of the 25 minutes.

PARAGUAANS GO FOR ALL OR NOTHING; VAR CANCEL THE 3rd



Retreating to his substitutes, the Asuncion team’s coach then opted to give a fresh boost to his attack. However, even putting Óscar Cardozo and Bogarín in the places of Sebástian Ferreira and Gastón Martínez, respectively, practically offered no danger to Cleiton’s goal, who remained calm behind.

Noticing the changes in the rival tactical scheme, Maurício Barbieri also promoted some changes. In the exchanges, Lucas Evangelista and Helinho were chosen to replace Ytalo and Cuello, respectively, managing to put more pressure on Libertad, even scoring another one in the game, with Luan Cândido, but which was eventually canceled by the VAR, since the ball ended up touching the referee at the beginning of the rally, this being the last move before the end.

DATASHEET

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 2×0 LIBERTAD

Date and time: 09/22/2021, at 7:15 pm (Brasilia time)

​Location: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP)

Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)

Assistants: Ezequiel Brailovsky (ARG) and Maximiliano Del Yesso (ARG)

VAR: Julio Bascuñan (CHI)

Yellow Cards: Barboza, 36’/1ºT; Ytalo, 11’/2°T; Spinoza, 26’/2ºT

Goals: Ytalo, 29’/1ºT (1-0); Arthur, 4’/2ºT (2-0)

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar; Jadsom Silva, Eric Ramires and Praxedes (Gabriel Novaes, at 14’/2ºT); Artur (Luan Cândido, at 44’/2ºT), Ytalo (Lucas Evangelista, at 34’/2ºT) and Cuello (Helinho, at 33’/2ºT).

(Technician: Maurício Barbieri)

RELEASE: Martin Silva; Bocanegra, Diego Viera, Barboza and Vangioni (Enciso, 45’/2ºT); Ramón Martínez (Bogarín, at 30’/2ºT), Hugo Martínez, Mayada, Villalba (Franco, at 33’/2ºT) and Espinoza; Sebástian Ferreira (Óscar Cardozo, 29’/2ºT).

(Technician: Daniel Garnero)