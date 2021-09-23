Regina Duarte vents after receiving criticism for honoring Caetano Veloso – Famous

Regina Duarte and Caetano Veloso (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) Regina Duarte made an outburst on Instagram this Wednesday (22) after being criticized for paying homage to the singer Caetano fleecy. This morning, the actress had published a photo with the caption “Caetano forever”, but deleted it shortly afterwards.

Then, Regina shared another video of the artist and justified the publication. “I deleted the previous post. Of course! It gave me such a great tachycardia nervousness in face of the reaction of most of you! Oh, calmer, I decided to come back!”, explained the actress.

“Caetano forever, yes! Because I’m plural! Because I don’t usually mix garlic and boulders! And, because Democracy is that! Down with the fascism of demanding that everyone think alike! In reality! Everyone has every right to be as they want!” , wrote the government’s former Special Secretary for Culture jair Bolsonaro.

Then, Regina asked for respect. “I came back because I want to be respected in my admiration for this great Brazilian artist”. “I also respect you who can no longer see artistic values ​​in those who think differently politically. Shit polarization! I’ve suffered a lot with that,” he added.

“Since there is no other way, I still insist, let’s not forget: democracy is the art of living with total freedom of expression. Is that clear? Do they want to vomit? Okay! They will vomit! I keep on applauding and feeding on Caetano’s art. That’s it. ! I spoke!”, vented the actress.

The criticism came from the followers of Regina, who pointed out the divergence of opinions between her and Caetano, who is critical of President Jair Bolsonaro.