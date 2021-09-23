Release of emergency FGTS withdrawal in 2021

With the end of the year approaching, some workers are still waiting for the release of the emergency withdrawal from the FGTS. For those who don’t remember, the emergency withdrawal from the Guarantee Fund was an emergency modality released last year where workers could redeem up to a minimum wage (R$ 1,045 in 2020) from the accounts linked to the fund.

Government discards Emergency FGTS

Although some workers are still waiting for the release of the program, which had been confirmed at the end of last year, and with little information about the program this year, the Ministry of Economy sent a note in June informing that it had no plans to release the emergency withdrawal in 2021.

According to a note sent by the ministry, the federal government focused on measures with greater social impact, as was the case of the Emergency Benefit for the Preservation of Employment and Income, better known as “Bem”. As well as for the release of emergency aid.

Another point that made it difficult to release the emergency withdrawal concerns the release of the immediate withdrawal in 2019 and the emergency withdrawal in 2020, which ended up unbalancing the fund, where the FGTS Board of Trustees (CCFGTS) itself informed that the time was to stabilize the background again.

The emergency withdrawal from the FGTS was released last year through Provisional Measure (MP) 946/20 and allowed workers to redeem up to R$1,045 from the fund’s active and inactive accounts, which consequently left workers more vulnerable with a lower FGTS balance, so the new measure this year would mostly only benefit middle-class workers.

Therefore, the Ministry of Economy stated in a note that “there are no extraordinary releases of FGTS balances being considered at the moment. Other measures to support the fight against the economic effects of the pandemic are being prioritized”.