Release of Free Fire Max confirmed for September 28

Garena Free Fire, or simply Free Fire, is one of the most successful games in the mobile universe, it was released in 2017 and is celebrating its 4th anniversary. The game has become a fever among players and has become synonymous with shooting game and battle royale on mobile phones, mainly because it doesn’t need smartphones with more robust specifications to be played.

Now it’s time for those who have a device with better specs to take advantage of it, Garena will launch on September 28th the version Free Fire Max for Android and iOS, which will feature improved graphics compared to the original version released in 2017, the new game has been open pre-registration since the 29th of August and has now gained a launch trailer, check out the video published by the developer below.

Pre-registration will even be available until the game’s launch date and can be done by clicking here. After registering on the site, those interested will receive codes to be redeemed via the App Store or Google Play.

To encourage players, the company has launched registration goals, which when achieved will release bonuses for all who register quickly, check below the goals and the prizes offered.



5 million entries – One Max Raychaser (bottom)

10 million entries – 2x Gold Royale Voucher

15 million entries – One Max Raychaser Facepaint

20 million entries – Cyber ​​Max Skyboard

30 million entries – One Max Raychaser (Head)

To those in doubt, the new Free Fire Max will have full synchronization with the accounts that already exist in the original version of Free Fire and it will be possible to play with your friends who are using any of the Battle Royale versions.

Free Fire Max enough for Android and iOS in September 28th, pre-registration can be done by clicking here, if you were curious to know if your smartphone is compatible with the new game, just click here to check all this information in the publication.

Liga Brasileira de Free Fire is the most popular eSports competition in Brazil

A survey indicated that 35% of respondents followed the LBFF in the last year



