Renan and Jorginho Mello talk at the CPI at the screams of a bum and a pickaxe thief; see video – 23/09/2021 – Power

Covid’s CPI again registered a strong discussion during the deposition session, this time with bickering, insults and an almost physical aggression. This Thursday, the rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) called the ruling Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) a “vagabundo”, who reacted offending the rapporteur with terms such as “pick-axe, thief pickaxe”.

The discussion began when Renan said that President Jair Bolsonaro negotiated with companies with little credibility, which were looking to rig elections and gain advantages.

“It is because of these things that the perception that this government is a corrupt government has increased. Because people come here and have this open negotiation, known in detail,” said Renan.

“They refuse to explain, without any transparency. It was these people, and I say respectfully, who were chosen by the President of the Republic to buy vaccine, when they refused to buy vaccine from Pfizer, Butantan, WHO”, completed the CPI rapporteur.

Jorginho Mello opened his microphone and started to defend the government, starting a discussion. He said that Renan did not have “the power” to criticize the President of the Republic. “Go to the fifths, then…”, said Mello, in response to the reporter’s statement that he did not accept being interrupted.

Renan reacted by calling the government official a “vagabond”, who again attacked the rapporteur, claiming that he was a “pick-axe thief”. “Go [para os quintos…] Your Excellency with the President, and with Luciano Hang”, Renan attacked, in relation to the fact that Jorginho Mello usually defends the businessman.

“Go wash your mouth to talk about Luciano,” countered the government

“Go wash yours, tramp,” said Renan.

“Vagabundo is everything, a thief, a pickaxe. A thief and a pickaxe, that Brazil knows,” said Jorginho.

Both had to be restrained by senators. Renan came down from the main committee table and headed towards Mello, being restrained by Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP). He tried to go around to get to his opponent by another path, being restrained again.

Covid’s CPI hears on Thursday the businessman and director of Need Medicines, Danilo Trento, partner of Primarcial Holding e Participações Ltda.

The senators want to question him about his role in the deal involving the sale of the Indian vaccine Covaxin to the Ministry of Health and also tests to detect Covid-19.

In testimony last week, lobbyist Marconny Albernaz de Faria even claimed that Trento was the owner of Necessidade. Therefore, the parliamentarians want to know his real connection with the managing partner Francisco Maximiano.