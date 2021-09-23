Renan Calheiros and Jorginho Mello exchange curses and need to be contained; watch

× Photo: TV Senate

Covid’s CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), and the government senator Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) discussed and almost fought a little while ago during the session of Covid’s CPI.

The low began when Mello interrupted Renan, who tries to interrogate Danilo Trento, director of Need Medicines. Protected by habeas corpus, Trento has not answered almost any questions.

Jorginho interrupted Renan to defend the federal government, saying that President Jair Bolsonaro did not seek out the group from Necessidades to do business.

Renan did not like the interruption and began the confusion, with exchanges of curses like “bum”, “thief” and “Pickaxe”.

“The moment I speak, I don’t accept interruption”, said Renan.

“I speak the same way, whether you accept it or not. go to fifths [dos infernos], then”, replied Jorginho.

Renan Calheiros reacted: “Go your excellency with your president and with Luciano Hang”.

The mention of the pocket-spirited businessman, with whom Jorginho is close, irritated the senator from Santa Catarina.

“You should wash your mouth to talk about Luciano, an honorable man.”

Renan then called his colleague “bum”. Jorginho replied: “Vagabundo is you, thief, pickaxe”.

Calheiros got up and went over to Mello. The Santa Catarina congressman also stood up and, with his finger raised, prepared for the fight.

Other senators had to contain the two.

The president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), unsuccessfully asked Mello and Calheiros to apologize to each other.

Watch:

