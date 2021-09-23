Renault focuses on SUVs and gives up on the next generation of Logan and Sandero in Brazil

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

After the departure of the Renault-Nissan alliance leader, Carlos Ghosn, indicted for financial violations and detained by Japanese authorities as soon as he landed at Tokyo airport in November 2018, a lot has changed within Renault, including market share targets. The global goal of the French brand became to obtain a profitability of 5% by 2025.

Thus, according to Quatro Rodas magazine, in a joint investigation with the Autos Segredos website, by order of the head office in France, the project for the new generations of Logan and Sandero, which was already well advanced, radically changed course, focusing on commercialization of SUVs, which bring a much greater added value to the brand.

In addition, the crisis of the lack of semiconductors and the change in market focus, reducing the search for compact models, led Renault to change its strategy. The expectation is that Renault will keep the current models of Logan and Sandero, which has already been undergoing changes as we observed with the Sandero, which no longer has the 1.6 engine offering only the 1.0 option. The Logan, on the other hand, offers 1.0 and 1.6 flex engines and, for those who are still looking for a real sports car, the brand offers the Sandero RS with a 2.0 aspirated engine.

The brand’s current CEO, Luca De Meo, confirmed the launch in Europe, under the Dacia banner, of the new SUV, the Bigster, a utility vehicle larger than the Duster, which should reach 2023. Still talking about Luca De Meo, at the beginning this year, he informed that Renault’s strategy in Brazil would change, directing investments to more profitable cars, such as Duster and Bigster.

The Bigster is based on the CMF-B platform of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and offers seven seats, being an SUV that will come to fight heavily with VW Taos, Toyota Corolla Cross and Jeep Compass. With a muscular look, it will bring hybrid mechanics as a differential, with an electric motor at 1.2 TC and a 3-cylinder turbo.