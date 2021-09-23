Renovation of Arena da Amazônia advances, and Seleção will carry out a new inspection next week | qualifiers – south america

The recovery of the Arena da Amazônia for the match between Brazil and Uruguay, for the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, on October 14th, continues to advance. Next week, the stadium will undergo a new inspection by the CBF.

The coordinator of the Selection, Juninho Paulista, goes to Manaus together with members of Tite’s technical committee to analyze the conditions of the lawn, changing rooms, lighting and other structures that will be used.

Since the beginning of the month, the site has been renovated. The field has undergone a reform and, although it is still far from ideal, it has already shown considerable improvement (see photo below).

The lawn’s renovation is being done by Greenleaf, the same company that took care of Arena Pernambuco before the match between Brazil and Peru two weeks ago. On the occasion, the players of the team praised the field.

At the end of August, before the confirmation of Arena da Amazônia as the venue for the match between Brazil and Uruguay, a CBF delegation had already inspected the site.

One of the focuses of concern was with the stadium’s reflectors, which were not working. According to the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, the solution found was to lend the equipment from another stadium, the Ismael Benigno (Colina), also in Manaus, to the Arena da Amazônia.

Such a solution will be provisional, just for this game. According to Wilson Lima, a bidding process has already been opened so that the stadium receives new reflectors, and those borrowed from Colina are returned.

This will be the team’s first game with an audience in these Qualifiers. This would happen at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, but the duel between Brazil and Argentina ended up being suspended.

For the match in Manaus, eight thousand tickets will be on sale and only people with full immunization will be able to enter the stadium.